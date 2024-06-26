Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: IOA To Hike Monetary Rewards For Medallists: Report

In a significant move by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) medal winners at the Paris Olympics will get a cash reward from the body. The Olympics will kick-start from July 26 till August 11

X/PTUshaOfficial
IOA President PT Usha (left) with IOC President Mr. Thomas Bach. Photo: X/PTUshaOfficial
info_icon

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will give away a cash reward of Rs 1 crore to individual gold medallists at the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to a report published in The Times Of India. (More Sports News)

The report further states that the silver medal winners will get Rs 75 lakh whereas the bronze winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The Olympics will kick-start from July 26 till August 11.

As per the government scheme for the medal winners, the gold medal winner has to receive Rs 75 lakh, silver winner Rs 50 lakh and the bronze medallist receives Rs 30 lakh.

In 2018, the Indian Olympic Association had handed out cash rewards to the athletes for winning medals at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games. Back then, athletes received Rs 5 lakh, silver medallist received Rs 3 lakh and bronze winner got Rs 2 lakh.

Post then, the IOA has been constantly handing out cash rewards to the Indian athletes. Post the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, they rewarded the gold medal winners Rs 75 lakh, silver medallists earned Rs 40 lakh and the bronze medallists got Rs 25 lakh.

Boost For Indian Athletes From World Athletics

In April, the World Athletics (WA) had announced that gold medal winners at the Paris event will earn $50,000 (Rs 42 lakh approx) in what was a momentous step ahead of the Summer Olympics.

The IOA will also allow a pocket allowance of $50 per day for the Indian athletes at the Paris Olympics. The allowance granted by the IOA, has been calculated as per the 25-days to be spent on the 195 athletes of the Indian contingent.

The Times Of India report further states that IOA will also hand out cash grant to the athletes and their support staff in Paris. They will receive Rs 2 lakhs whereas the staff will get Rs 1 lakh.

The Men's Hockey team will receive Rs 2 crore if they come back with a gold medal, Rs 1 crore if they win silver and Rs 75 lakh if they end up with a bronze, as reported in The Times Of India.

