Indian women archers collectively finished fourth in the individual ranking round on Thursday (July 25), ensuring their passage to the quarter-finals of the women's team recurve event of Paris Olympic Games 2024. (More Sports News)
Ankita Bhakat stood 11th in the individual ranking with a season-best score of 666, while Bhajan Kaur ended as 22nd and Deepika Kumari 23rd. This meant that India qualified for the quarter-finals as the fourth seed, behind Korea, China and Mexico.
India will meet the winner of France and Netherlands in the last-eight stage. They are in the same half as Korea, and would run into the archery powerhouses in the semi-finals if both teams advance.
Korea, who smashed the Olympic record with an aggregate of 2046, expectedly finished on top and will take on the winner of USA and Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals.
Mexico will face the winner of Germany vs Great Britain, while China will lock horns with the winner of the Indonesia vs Malaysia clash in the last-eight stage.