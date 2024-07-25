India's Ankita Bhakat finished 11th in the women's individual recurve archery ranking round at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (July 25). Bhakat was the top-ranked Indian woman on display, ahead of Deepika Kumari (23rd) and Bhajan Kaur (22nd). (More Sports News)
The 26-year-old came up with a season-best performance, notching up an aggregate score of 666 from her 72 arrows. Korea's Lim Sihyeon ended on top with a six-point margin, smashing the world record with an astounding total of 694.
With her 11th-place finish, Bhakat will take on Poland's Wioleta Myszor in the first round. Myszor ended as 54th in the ranking round.
Bhakat is one of three Indian women archers to make the cut for Paris Olympic Games 2024, with the other two being veteran Deepika and the 18-year-old Kaur.
Bhakat hails from Kolkata and took up archery as a 10-year-old. Now 26, she started her career in 2017 and has steadily climbed the ranks, representing India at the World Championships, World Cup events, and the Asian Games.