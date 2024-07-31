Other Sports

Indian TT At Paris Olympics: Manika Batra's Singles Campaign Ends With Loss To Japan's Miu Hirano

An error-prone Batra lost 6-11 9-11 11-9 14-12 8-11 6-11 in 47 minutes to her Japanese opponent at the Paris Olympics 2024

Manika Batra with her German coach Chris Pfeiffer at the Paris Olympics. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Indian ace Manika Batra's impressive run in the Paris Olympics came to an end on Wednesday with a 1-4 defeat at the hands of higher-ranked Japanese Miu Hirano in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals. (Highlights | Full Coverage | More Sports News)

An error-prone Batra lost 6-11 9-11 11-9 14-12 8-11 6-11 in 47 minutes.

The 29-year-old Batra came into the match having become the first Indian table tennis player to reach the round of 16 at the Olympics following a 4-0 win over France's world number 18 Prithika Pavade on Monday.

This is the Indian's fifth successive loss to Hirano.

Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula entered the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games after a hard-fought 4-2 win over Singapore's Jian Zeng in a women's singles round of 32 match. - Photo: PTI
Paris Olympics 2024: Sreeja Joins Manika In Women's Singles Table Tennis Pre-Quarterfinals

BY PTI

Earlier in the day, compatriot Sreeja Akula's marched into the quarterfinals of the women's singles competition.

A Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Batra had made it to the round of 32 at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

