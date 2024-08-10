Other Sports

India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know

If Reetika Hooda win all three of her bouts on Saturday, she could assure herself of a medal and help India equal its tally of seven medals at Tokyo 2020. Here is the detailed schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, with IST timings of their events

reetika-hooda-uww-photo
Reetika Hooda will be the last Indian athlete to compete at the Paris Olympics. Photo: File/United World Wrestling
info_icon

After all the trials, tribulations and heartbreak, India finally had its first wrestling medal at the Paris Olympics in the form of Aman Sehrawat's freestyle 57kg bronze. On Saturday (August 10), the 15th and penultimate day of the 2024 Summer Games, his squadmate Reetika Hooda will be in action with an eye on clinching another wrestling medal. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Hooda will feature in the women’s 76kg category, starting with the pre-quarter-finals. If she wins, she will also have the quarter-finals and the semi-finals on the same day. In case the wrestler manages to win all three bouts, she would have assured herself of a medal and helped India equal its tally of the previous edition - seven medals at Tokyo 2020.

Hooda is the last Indian athlete to compete at Paris 2024, and with the end of her campaign, India's campaign will also come to an end. Hence, whether or not India has participation on the last day of the Games - August 12 - depends on Hooda's status in her event.

Meanwhile, golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will also be in action for the fourth and final round of their event. But both are virtually out of medal contention after disappointing performances on the third day.

India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule For Today's Events

Here is the schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Games, with IST timings of their events.

Time Sport Event Round Team/Athlete
12:30 PM Golf Women's Individual Strokeplay 4 Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
3:00 PM Wrestling Women's Freestyle 76kg Round Of 16 Reetika Hooda
4:20 PM Wrestling Women's Freestyle 76kg Quarter-Finals (if she qualifies) Reetika Hooda
10:25 PM Wrestling Women's Freestyle 76kg Semi-Finals (if she qualifies) Reetika Hooda

India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 15 of Paris Olympics?

The India-interest events of Paris Olympics Day 15 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country, with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. Transfer News: Andoni Iraola Confirms Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke Talks With Tottenham
  2. Conor Gallagher Arrives In Madrid To Complete Atletico Move From Chelsea
  3. Wolves Boss Gary O'Neil Signs New Four-year Contract
  4. Callum Mcgregor Confirms Scotland Retirement Following Euro 2024
  5. David De Gea Back In Football After Sealing Fiorentina Move
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  2. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  3. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  5. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Provision For Creamy Layer': Cabinet To Follow Ambedkar's Draft Of Constitution For SC, ST Reservation
  2. Weather Highlight: Rain Lashes Delhi, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert; 'Orange' Alert For Himachal Pradesh With Flash Flood Risk
  3. Another Student In IIT Guwahati Found Dead, A Third In 2024
  4. 'Neighbourhood First': EAM Jaishankar Reaches Maldives To Reset Bilateral Ties
  5. After Delhi, Patna DM Orders Closing Of 124 'Illegal' Coaching Centres
Entertainment News
  1. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  5. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
US News
  1. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  2. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  3. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  4. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  5. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
World News
  1. Brazil: Plane Carrying 62 People Crashes In Sao Paulo; Video Captures Moment Of Mishap
  2. UN Refugee Agency Accuses Cyprus Of Pushing Asylum Seekers Into Buffer Zone
  3. 'Federal Emergency' In Russia's Under-Attack Kursk; 11 Killed In Strike On Ukrainian Mall
  4. Iran: 29 Killed In 2 Days, UN Rights Office Decries 'Alarmingly High' Number Of Executions
  5. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign