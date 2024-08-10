After all the trials, tribulations and heartbreak, India finally had its first wrestling medal at the Paris Olympics in the form of Aman Sehrawat's freestyle 57kg bronze. On Saturday (August 10), the 15th and penultimate day of the 2024 Summer Games, his squadmate Reetika Hooda will be in action with an eye on clinching another wrestling medal. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Hooda will feature in the women’s 76kg category, starting with the pre-quarter-finals. If she wins, she will also have the quarter-finals and the semi-finals on the same day. In case the wrestler manages to win all three bouts, she would have assured herself of a medal and helped India equal its tally of the previous edition - seven medals at Tokyo 2020.
Hooda is the last Indian athlete to compete at Paris 2024, and with the end of her campaign, India's campaign will also come to an end. Hence, whether or not India has participation on the last day of the Games - August 12 - depends on Hooda's status in her event.
Meanwhile, golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will also be in action for the fourth and final round of their event. But both are virtually out of medal contention after disappointing performances on the third day.
India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule For Today's Events
Here is the schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Games, with IST timings of their events.
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Round
|Team/Athlete
|12:30 PM
|Golf
|Women's Individual Strokeplay
|4
|Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
|3:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 76kg
|Round Of 16
|Reetika Hooda
|4:20 PM
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 76kg
|Quarter-Finals (if she qualifies)
|Reetika Hooda
|10:25 PM
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 76kg
|Semi-Finals (if she qualifies)
|Reetika Hooda
India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Live Streaming Details
