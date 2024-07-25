India's star archer Deepika Kumari finished a disappointing 23rd in the women's individual recurve archery ranking round at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (July 25). Deepika was the bottom-ranked Indian women on display, behind Ankita Bhakat (11th) and Bhajan Kaur (22nd). (More Sports News)
The 30-year-old came up with an aggregate score of 658 from her 72 arrows. Korea's Lim Sihyeon ended on top with a six-point margin, smashing the world record with an astounding total of 694.
With her 23rd-placed finish, Deepika will meet Estonia's Reena Parnat in the first round on July 31. Parnat stood 42nd in the ranking round.
Deepika, who is competing in her fourth Olympics, returned her worst-ever qualification result at the Games. The former world number one will, for the first time, miss out on the mixed team berth as Ankita topped among the Indians.