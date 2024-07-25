Other Sports

Indian Archery At Paris Olympics: Deepika Kumari Finishes 23rd In Ranking Round

Deepika Kumari, who is competing in her fourth Olympics, returned her worst-ever qualification result at the Games. She will meet Estonia's Reena Parnat in the first round on July 31

deepika-kumari-indian-archer-paris-olympic-games-2024-pti-photo
Deepika Kumari (centre) in action during the women's individual archery ranking round at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (July 25). Photo: PTI
info_icon

India's star archer Deepika Kumari finished a disappointing 23rd in the women's individual recurve archery ranking round at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (July 25). Deepika was the bottom-ranked Indian women on display, behind Ankita Bhakat (11th) and Bhajan Kaur (22nd). (More Sports News)

The 30-year-old came up with an aggregate score of 658 from her 72 arrows. Korea's Lim Sihyeon ended on top with a six-point margin, smashing the world record with an astounding total of 694.

The archery competition began at Paris Olympic Games 2024 with the women's ranking round on Thursday (July 25). - AP
Indian Archery At Paris Olympics: Ankita Bhakat Finishes 11th In Ranking Round

BY Outlook Sports Desk

With her 23rd-placed finish, Deepika will meet Estonia's Reena Parnat in the first round on July 31. Parnat stood 42nd in the ranking round.

Deepika, who is competing in her fourth Olympics, returned her worst-ever qualification result at the Games. The former world number one will, for the first time, miss out on the mixed team berth as Ankita topped among the Indians.

