India At Chess Olympiad, Round 6: Divya Deshmukh's Victory Over Elena Danielian Helps Women Beat Armenia

In the women's category, India's Divya Deshmukh recorded a much-needed victory over her Armenian counterpart Elena Danielian to help India gain an early lead in round six. (More Sports News)
D Harika played out a draw with Lilit Mkrtchian on the first board while R Vaishali followed suite against Mariyam Mkrtchyan.
As India gained a confident 2-1 lead, Tania Sachdev played it safe from a position of strength and played out a draw on the fourth board with Anna Sargasyan to help India win 2.5-1.5.
