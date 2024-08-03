Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout

Algeria’s Imane Khelif will face off against Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng in the semi-finals of the women’s 66 kg boxing event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Tuesday, August 6. (Full Olympics Coverage |More Sports News)
Khelif defeated Hungary’s Luca Hamori in the quarter-finals to book her place in the next round, and was seen in tears after her qualification.
On the other hand, Suwannapheng beat Busenaz Surmeneli from Turkey to seal her semi-final berth. The bout will be hosted at the Roland Garros Stadium at the French capital.
When is Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng’s semi-final bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics?
Imane Khelif will take on Janjaem Suwannapheng for a spot in the finals of the women’s 66kg boxing competition on Tuesday, August 6.
What time does Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng’s semi-final match start?
The Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng’s women’s 66kg bout is set to take place at the Roland Garros stadium, and the time for the same is yet to be announced.
Where to watch Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng’s semi-final bout in India?
JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3). Fans can also live stream the matches on the JioCinema app and website.