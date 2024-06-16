Other Sports

Grand Prix (Czech Republic) 2024: India's Lovlina Borgohain Bags Silver Ahead Of Paris Games

Lovlina Borgohain managed only one win in the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem boxing tournament, losing two of her three bouts

X | Boxing Federation Of India
Lovlina Borgohain at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic. Photo: X | Boxing Federation Of India
info_icon

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost to China's Li Qian to settle for a silver medal in the women's 75kg contest at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic. (More Sports News)

The Paris Olympic-bound Borgohain lost by a 2-3 split verdict in her final bout against the reigning Asian Games champion late Saturday night.

Qian, who is a two-time Olympic medallist and has a three World Championships medals including a gold under her belt, had defeated Borgohain in the summit clash of the Asian Games last year.

The tournament, being hosted under the aegis of World Boxing, featured four boxers in the women's 75kg category -- Borgohain, Cindy Ngamba of the Refugee Boxing Team, Qian and England's Chantal Reid -- and is being held in a round robin format.

Nadal will put his full focus on the Olympics - null
Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon, To Prepare For Paris Olympic Games 2024

BY Stats Perform

Borgohain managed only one win in the tournament, losing two of her three bouts.

The Assam boxer had registered a hard-fought split decision win in her opening bout over England's Chantal Reid before losing to Ngamba and Qian.

The 26-year-old, who is the lone Indian competing in the tournament, is preparing for a second Olympic medal.

She is one of six Indian boxers who have qualified for the Paris Olympics.

