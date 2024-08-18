Other Sports

F1600 National Championship 2024: Abhay Mohan Claims Maiden Title With 10 Consecutive Wins

The 2022 junior national karting champion, Abhay Mohan, who graduated to single-seater racing this year, took to the powerful Formula cars like a duck to water, with a phenomenal all-win record till the penultimate race of the last round

india-racing-league-2024-motorsports-x-photo
Representative image of F1600 National Championship 2024. Photo: X | Indian Racing League
info_icon

Bengaluru's Abhay Mohan clinched his maiden national title by winning the prestigious Formula 1600 National championship with 10 consecutive wins after the end of the fourth and final round of the MRF-MMSC Indian National Car Racing Championship in Chennai on Sunday. (More Motorsport News)

The 2022 junior national karting champion, who graduated to single seater racing this year, took to the powerful Formula cars like a duck to water, with a phenomenal all-win record till the penultimate race of the last round.

Indian Racing League cars at the Madras International circuit. - X | Indian Racing League
Indian Racing League 2024: Teams, Driver line-up, And All You Need To Know

BY PTI

The 16-year-old had an impressive unbeaten run of 10 consecutive races and conceded points only after clinching the championship that featured 12 races.

Two Mumbai drivers -- Zahan Commissariat and Raaj Bakhru -- finished second and third respectively in the championship.

"This is my first year in single seater Formula cars, but it has been a memorable season. It feels really amazing to be the National champion and to have 10 consecutive wins," said Mohan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon Seeks Spinner Hartley's 'Inputs' To Tame Jaiswal
  2. IRE-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Ireland Start Slow After Sri Lanka Put Hosts To Bat
  3. MAX60 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, When And Where To Watch Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa In Action
  4. IRE-W Vs SL-W, 1st ODI: Ireland's Orla Prendergast Joins Elite List After All-Round Belfast Heroics
  5. Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: India To Open Campaign Against West Indies
Football News
  1. Durand Cup 2024: Quarter-Final Fixtures Set; Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Eye Potential Derby Final
  2. Who Is Michele Kang: The Women With Mission To Prove Female Sports Is Good Business
  3. Valencia 1-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Brace Seals Comeback Win In Hansi Flick’s Debut
  4. Arsenal 2-0 Wolves, Premier League: Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka As Gunners Start Well
  5. Ligue 1: PSG Striker Goncalo Ramos Set To Be Out For Three Months With Ankle Injury
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  2. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  3. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  4. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sets Up Aryna Sabalenka Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates: TMC Leader Summoned By Police For Misinformation; CBI Grills Ex-Principal, Accused
  2. Bulldozer: A Vehicle Of Injustice
  3. On Continuing The Fight For Freedom After Independence
  4. The Unspoken Epidemic Of Human Trafficking In Jharkhand
  5. Questions That CBI Asked RG Kar Hospital Ex-Principal In Kolkata Doctor's Case
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
  2. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
  3. Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure
  4. Who Is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Thailand's Youngest PM And First Female Leader In 10 Years
  5. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Confuses India And Pakistan In Gaffe At Queens India Day Parade
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know