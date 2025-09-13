Eurobasket 2025: Germany To Face Turkiye In The Final, Greece And Finland Lock Horns For Third Place

Dennis Schroder led from the front as Germany beat Finland 98-86 to reach the EuroBasket final.

The Sacramento Kings guard scored 26 points, shooting four for nine from beyond the arc and 100% from the free throw line (10/10), and provided 12 assists to help Germany reach the showpiece game.

Just four points separated the two sides after the first quarter, but Germany pulled away with the lead after outscoring Finland 31-21 in the second. Franz Wagner, who ended the game with 22 points and five rebounds, played a key role in helping Germany build their advantage.

Olivier Nkamhoua scored an efficient 21 off the bench for Finland, shooting six for eight from the field, while star player Lauri Markkanen laboured his way to 16 points and eight rebounds, but it was not enough to mount a comeback as Germany booked their spot in the final.

They will meet Turkiye in the clash for the European title after they eased past Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece in a 94-68 win.

Ercan Osmani scored six of his eight attempts from three-point range as he scored 28 points for Turkiye, while taking zero free throws.

Turkiye outscored Greece in all four quarters, leading 49-31 at the break, with Cedi Osman and Alperen Sengun scoring 17 and 15 points respectively, with the latter also contributing with 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Antetokounmpo recorded a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double for Greece, but he could not make an impact on the defensive end as Turkiye ran away with the win. 

Turkiye and Germany, who were the only nations to go 5-0 in the group stages, will go head-to-head in the final on Sunday in Riga, Latvia, while Greece and Finland will also face each other for third place.

