Diamond League Final LIVE Updates, Zurich Day 1: Katie Moon Wins Pole Vault; Duplantis Soars To Fifth Straight DL Trophy

Diamond League Final LIVE, Zurich Day 1: Follow live updates and results as champions are crowned in six events - Pole Vault (Men and Women), Shot Put (Men and Women), Women’s High Jump, and Men’s Long Jump, on the opening day of the Diamond League Final 2025 in Zurich

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Diamond League Final LIVE Updates and results, Zurich Day 1
Diamond League Final LIVE, Zurich Day 1: Katie Moon of the United Sates, competes during women's pole vault final | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Diamond League Final LIVE, Zurich Day 1: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Diamond League Final 2025 Day 1 live in Zurich. The season-ending showdown begins on 27 August with field events taking centre stage at Sechselautenplatz, featuring men’s pole vault, women’s high jump, men’s long jump, and men’s and women’s shot put on Day 1. Six champions will be crowned. Sweden’s Armand Duplantis will chase a fifth straight title and possibly another world record in pole vault, Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh targets her fourth crown in high jump, while the women’s shot put sees USA’s Chase Jackson take on Canada’s Sarah Mitton. Adding to the star cast are Greece’s Olympic long jump champion Miltiadis Tentoglou and USA’s Joe Kovacs, both looking to make their mark as Day 1 promises thrilling action.
LIVE UPDATES

Diamond League Final LIVE Updates And Results, Zurich Day 1: Ehammer Wins Men’s Long Jump

Simon Ehammer soars to victory in the men’s long jump, clearing 8.32m and leaving his rivals behind. Furlani makes a final desperate attempt in the last round but falls short, confirming Ehammer’s win. The Swiss star celebrates with a triumphant jump and salutes the ecstatic home crowd, marking his second Diamond League title in three years and his first ever triumph on home soil in Zurich.

Diamond League Final LIVE Updates And Results, Zurich Day 1: Duplantis Clinches Fifth Straight Trophy

What a show from Armand Duplantis! Manolo Karalis threw everything at 6.10m, clearing the bar only to knock it down on the way, earning cheers for a gutsy effort. But Duplantis was untouchable, even brushing the bar on his third attempt couldn’t stop him.

The Swedish star collapses onto the mat, savoring his fifth consecutive Diamond Trophy and moving just two titles shy of Renaud Lavillenie’s legendary record.

Zurich has witnessed yet another masterclass from the world record holder.

Diamond League Final LIVE Updates And Results, Zurich Day 1: Duplantis Dominates, Karalis Fights On

In the pole vault, it’s clear who’s in control, Armand Duplantis is cruising toward the win everyone expected. Sam Kendricks has retired after failing at 6.00m, while Manolo Karalis is hanging on, hitting the bar twice at the same height with one final attempt to stay in contention.

Meanwhile, Simon Ehammer gets a warm welcome as the men’s long jumpers are introduced, the final event of the evening, and the shot put area opens up so more fans can catch the action up close.

Diamond League Final LIVE Updates And Results, Zurich Day 1: Joe Kovacs Claims Fourth DL Shot Put Title

And we have the final result of the Men’s Shot Put.

Joe Kovacs’ fourth attempt of 22.46m was enough to secure his fourth Diamond League crown. Even a foul on his final throw couldn’t stop him from surpassing New Zealand’s Tom Walsh to become the most successful male shot putter in series history.

The victory is especially sweet after missing out on qualification for next month’s World Championships. "We absolutely love coming here. There is no better event for us," Kovacs said. "I know there’s more in the tank, but that’s gonna be it for me this season."

Diamond League Final LIVE Updates And Results, Zurich Day 1: Nicola Olyslagers Wins Women’s High Jump

And the crowd goes wild! Nicola Olyslagers nails her first Diamond League title as Mahuchikh crashes out at 2.06m after three heart-stopping attempts. Olyslagers not only ends Mahuchikh’s three-title streak but also sets a world-leading mark and an Oceania record.

What a moment, Zurich is buzzing, and the Aussie has made a statement ahead of the World Championships.

Diamond League Final LIVE Updates And Results, Zurich Day 1: Katie Moon Wins Women’s Pole Vault

And we have tonight’s first winner. Katie Moon soars to 4.82m in the women’s pole vault, falling just short at 4.90m. That clearance, only 4cm shy of her 2023 title-winning mark, is enough to crown her Diamond League champion once again. The American regains the Diamond Trophy, her second in three years.

Diamond League Final LIVE Updates And Results, Zurich Day 1: On The Zurich Track Tonight

  • Pole Vault Women Final – 6:00 PM

  • Shot Put Men Final – 8:35 PM

  • Shot Put Women Final – 8:35 PM

  • High Jump Women Final – 8:45 PM

  • Pole Vault Men Final – 9:13 PM

  • Long Jump Men Final – 10:05 PM

Diamond League Final LIVE Updates And Results, Zurich Day 1: Hello!

Hello folks, we’re back with another live blog, and it’s packed with track and field fireworks. Stick around as Zurich hosts Day 1 of the Diamond League Final, where champions will be crowned and records could tumble.

Published At:
Tags

