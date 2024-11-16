Other Sports

D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren: Magnus Carlsen Feels Indian Is 'Significant Favourite' To Become World Champion

Gukesh will take on defending champion Ding in the World Chess Championship to be held from November 25 till December 15 in Singapore

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
D Gukesh chess
D Gukesh welcomed at Chennai Airport Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
info_icon

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway feels that on current form Indian star D Gukesh is the favourite to win the World Chess Championship title against Ding Liren of China in the summit clash beginning later this month. (More Sports News)

Gukesh will take on defending champion Ding in the World Chess Championship to be held from November 25 till December 15 in Singapore.

The 18-year-old Indian made it to the summit clash after emerging triumphant in the Candidates Tournament, held in Toronto earlier this year.

"I'm not going to have anything particularly unique to say about the match. Based on the current form, Gukesh is a significant favourite," Carlsen said on Friday after winning the TATA Steel Chess India Rapid tournament in Kolkata.

Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina and Magnus Carlsen of Norway greet each other after winning the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid title in the open and women categories, in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. - AP/Swapan Mahapatra
Magnus Carlsen Wins Tata Steel Chess Rapid Tournament, R Praggnanandhaa Finishes Runner-up

BY PTI

"Based on peak chess ability, I think it's quite even. So, if Ding can regain that form, he has a good chance. Also, Gukesh was quite vulnerable in the last tournament that he played.

"But all that aside, if I were to predict at this point, I'd go with the guy who's played by far the best chess of these two players over the last couple of years, which is Gukesh."

However, Carlsen warned that since it would be the Indian's maiden World Championship outing, his primary test would be how to absorb the pressure.

"But each World Championship has its rhythm. It's something he hasn't experienced before, so I think he might take some time getting into it," he added.

Carlsen also felt Ding might be heading into the event as the "underdog" though the clash might produce an even contest.

"Ding probably justifiably feels that he's the underdog, so maybe he doesn't have that much to lose. Overall, it's not a formal conclusion.

"I think that some people think this match is almost a formality at this point, but I think there is more than a 50% chance that this match is quite even.

"I think a long-form classical match really doesn't interest me against anybody. So, whoever wins the world championship, I think that will be a tremendous achievement. But it's not something I'll be seeking to get."

File photo of D Gukesh with his mother after winning the prestigious Candidates tournament. - X/International Chess Federation
D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Format, Rules, Matchdays

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Carlsen also opened up on the qualities essential to emerge winner in a competitive chess meet and asserted that a mix of both practice and playing plays a part.

"I think a lot of qualities are important when you play. You can't get by without tremendous amounts of practice, both practising and playing," he reckoned.

"Yeah, certainly when you're playing, all the preparation you can do is not going to do you any good unless you're disciplined while playing as well.

"Which one is more important? I think probably an overall game experience by practising and playing."

The concept of modern-day sports, including chess, is changing with the influx of technology, mainly artificial intelligence (AI), he said.

Asked about AI's impact on the sport in the future, Carlsen said he found it a "fascinating" tool to learn new things.

"I think the neural networks that came first with AlphaZero and then Leela, which was kind of a clone of AlphaZero, they changed the way chess is being played, especially in terms of openings and how you use certain imbalances in both materials, how you view and also game safety and so on.

"I think there was definitely a shift in how people evaluated certain things about five years ago. I think ever since then, everybody's learned how to use these tools. And so, they've probably been an equalizer more than anything else, seeing that preparation is now even more advanced than before."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Highlights: Samson, Tilak Celebrate Record-Breaking Night With 3-1 Series Triumph
  2. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  3. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
  4. Sanju Samson Becomes First Player Ever To Score Three T20I Centuries In A Calendar Year
  5. ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection
Football News
  1. Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
  2. Netherlands Vs Hungary Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
  3. Serie A: Yann Bisseck Signs Inter Milan Contract Extension To 2029
  4. AIFF Considers Restructuring Santosh Trophy And State Leagues To Boost Domestic Player Exposure
  5. Serie A: Ranieri Reveals He Turned Down Offers Before Roma Retirement U-turn
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
  3. Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International
  4. Asian Games Medalist Prajnesh Gunneswaran Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis
  5. Frances Tiafoe Fined USD 120,000 For Cursing At Umpire, Escapes Suspension At Shanghai Masters
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lodge FIR Against Reel Creators If They Pose Safety Threat: Railway Board To Zones
  2. Article 370 In Maharashtra Elections: Congress And Its Ally NC At Odds
  3. Maharashtra Polls: Vidarbha Farmers’ Suicides and Political Silence
  4. Day In Pics: November 15, 2024
  5. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  2. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
  3. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  4. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya