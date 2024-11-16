Other Sports

Magnus Carlsen Wins Tata Steel Chess Rapid Tournament, R Praggnanandhaa Finishes Runner-up

In the women’s Section, Goryachkina drew against India’s Koneru Humpy in the seventh round, before registering consecutive wins against Divya Deshmukh and Valentina Gunina to secure her place at the top of the podium

Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina and Magnus Carlsen of Norway greet each other after winning the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid title in the open and women categories, in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway delivered a flawless performance on the final day to clinch the title in the Open section, while India's R Praggnanandhaa finished runner-up at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Tournament in Kolkata on Friday. (More Sports News)

In the women's section, Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina maintained her consistent form to emerge triumphant with 7.5 points at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium.

Carlsen, the overnight leader, defeated Germany's Vincent Keymer, who celebrated his birthday during the tournament, in the seventh round. The Norwegian followed it up with a victory against Daniil Dubov in the eighth round before concluding with a draw against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the ninth.

World Chess Championship 2024: Previous Winners - A Look Back At Legendary Grandmasters

With an impressive total of 7.5 points out of 9, Carlsen clinched the title, finishing two points ahead of his nearest competitors.

Praggnanandhaa and Wesley So finished tied on 5.5 points, but the Indian's superior tie-break score earned him the runner-up position, while So took the third spot.

Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze secured the first runner-up position with 5.5 points, while India’s Vantika Agrawal delivered an inspiring performance to claim the second runner-up spot with 5 points.

With the Rapid event concluding on a high note, all eyes are now on the Blitz section of the tournament, where the world’s best players will vie for glory.

