Magnus Carlsen Wins Tata Steel Chess Rapid Tournament, R Praggnanandhaa Finishes Runner-up

Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina and Magnus Carlsen of Norway greet each other after winning the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid title in the open and women categories, in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra

