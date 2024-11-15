After a decade, the World Chess Championship will feature a summit clash without Magnus Carlsen for the first time. Set to take place from November 25 to December 13, 2024, in Singapore, this historic battle will see either Ding Liren or Indian prodigy D. Gukesh vying for the prestigious title. (More Chess News)
Before we dive into the excitement of the World Chess Championship 2024, let’s take a moment to reflect on the champions who have shaped the legacy of this grand tournament. Here’s a look back at the legendary grandmasters and their monumental triumphs that have defined chess history.
Longest reign world champion:
Emanuel Lasker's 27-year reign as World Chess Champion is the longest in the history of organized chess from 1886 to 1921.
Strongest Indian grandmaster:
The Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand won five World Chess Championship titles in 2000, 2007, 2008, 2010, and 2012, including four undisputed titles and one FIDE championship title. Anand's reign lasted eight years, and he was an undisputed world champion for six years.
Current world champion:
Magnus Carlsen has been the world champion since 2013 and has been the world number-one by rating since 2010. He defended his title four times, most recently in 2021.
History:
The very first World Chess Championship was held back in the year 1886 in which Wilhelm Steinitz and Johannes Zukertort locked horns.
Past World Chess Champions:
Classical World Champions:
1. Wilhelm Steinitz: 1886-94, Wins - 4
2. Emanuel Lasker: 1894-1921, Wins - 6
3. Jose Raul Capablanca: 1921-27 Wins - 1
4. Alexander Alekhine: 1927-35, 1937-46, Wins - 4
5. Max Euwe: 1935-37, Wins - 1 (1935)
6. Mikhail Botvinnik: 1948-57, 1958-60, 1961-63, Wins - 5
7. Vasily Smyslov: 1957-58, Wins - 1
8. Mikhail Tal: 1960-61, Wins - 1
9. Tigran V. Petrosian: 1963-69, Wins - 2
10. Boris Spassky: 1969-72, Wins - 1
11. Bobby Fischer: 1972-75, Wins - 1
12. Anatoly Karpov: 1975-85, Wins - 3
13. Garry Kasparov: 1985-2000, Wins - 6
14. Vladimir Kramnik: 2000-07, Wins - 3
15. Viswanathan Anand: 2007-13, Wins - 4
16. Magnus Carlsen: 2013-2023, Wins - 5
17. Ding Liren: 2023-present, Wins - 1
FIDE World Champions:
1. Anatoly Karpov: 1993-99, Wins - 3
2. Alexander Khalifman: 1999-2000, Wins - 1
3. Viswanathan Anand: 2000-02, Wins - 1
4. Ruslan Ponomariov: 2002-04, Wins - 1
5. Rustam Kasimdzhanov: 2004-05, Wins - 1
6. Veselin Topalov: 2005-06, Wins - 1
This year, for the first time in the sport's history, two Asians - China's Ding Liren and India's D Gukesh - will lock horns for the coveted crown.
World Chess Championship 2024 Prize Money:
The total prize money allocated for the 2024 World Chess Championship is $2.5 million. Each player will receive $200,000 for each game they win, and the remaining prize money will be split equally between the players.
Formats and Rules:
The match will be played over a period of three weeks, comprising 14 classical games and four rest days. The first player to get to 7.5 points will be crowned the champion of the 2024 edition. If the players are tied on points after the 14 games, tiebreaks will be played on December 14 to decide the winner. Read more about the World Chess Championship 2024 rules, formats and matchday details HERE.