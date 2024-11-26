D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live Streaming, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: When, Where To Watch Game 2

Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh’s made several middle game mistakes as defending champion Ding Liren of China won the opening game of the World Chess Championship on Monday at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. (Game 1 Highlights | Streaming | More Sports News)
Gukesh, the youngest-ever challenger, surprised early with an aggressive pawn push, but Ding’s French Defense neutralized the attack. Liren, who was looking quite nervous at the start of the game, came back strongly with a neat move of his own.
Gukesh had initially gained a time advantage, but Ding quickly regained his footing, gaining time and control as the game progressed. By the 42nd move, Ding secured the win, exploiting Gukesh’s mistakes in the middle game.
The 32-year-old Chinese displayed peak form after that as Gukesh's middle game crumbled. The clash lasted 42 moves.
"I haven't won a single classical game for a long time, and today, I managed to do that. But this game, to be fair, was very lucky for me because I missed two tactics," Liren said in the post-game press conference.
"In the first game, he might get nervous at the start of the match, so I tried to play something unusual, which I haven't played for a long time, and it turned out to work perfectly," he added.
D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, Game 2: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 game 2 be played?
The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 game 2 will be played at 2:00 PM IST at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
Where to watch the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 game 2 on TV and online?
The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match will be live streamed on FIDE (international chess federation)'s social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), as well as the social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) of chess.com. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.