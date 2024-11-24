D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live Streaming, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: When, Where To Watch

After months of excited build-up in India and abroad, the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 is set to begin on November 25 in Singapore. India's 18-year-old challenger D Gukesh will take on reigning champion Ding Liren with the aim of becoming the youngest-ever world champion in chess history. (More Chess News)
The match will be played over a period of three weeks, comprising 14 classical games and four rest days. The first player to get to 7.5 points will be crowned the champion of the 2024 edition. If the players are tied on points after the 14 games, tiebreaks will be played on December 14 to decide the winner.
Though he is all of 18, Gukesh is being considered by many experts as the favourite for the title, including Liren himself. The Chinese GM said in an interview that he sees himself as the underdog in the title match, revealing his worries that he might lose “very badly” to his young challenger.
“Clearly, I’ll be the underdog approaching this match, Gukesh is in top form, I hope I can become a totally different player and at least give him a fight to slow down his pace to have some winning chances,” Ding said.
Liren has slipped to number 23 in world rankings after a string of below-average performances since he won the title in 2023. Gukesh, on the other hand, has risen to number 5 in world ranking and was utterly dominant when he clinched the Candidates’ title earlier this April, that qualified him to take on Liren.
The Chennai lad has already scripted history by becoming the youngest winner of the prestigious Candidates tournament at the age of 17, by way of which he has qualified for the championship match.
D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match be played?
The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match will be played between November 25 and December 13 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
Where to watch the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match on TV and online?
The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match will be live streamed on FIDE (international chess federation)'s social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), as well as the social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) of chess.com. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.