Chinese GM Ding Liren (left) with his Indian competitor D Gukesh at the Press Conference & Opening Ceremony of the FIDE World Championship Match 2024. FIDE

Here We Go! The chess world and moreover the sporting world, will be on the edge of its seat as the 2024 World Chess Championship kicks off. The heavyweight clash sees reigning world champion, Ding Liren, up against the rising star, 18-year-old Indian prodigy Gukesh D, in Singapore. The majority of the chess world is rooting for the 18-year-old in-form Indian, who already displays the poise of a champion. What remains to be seen is how he handles the pressure of the big occasion during the fortnight-long showpiece. What will be the outcome? Get all the live action and updates from match 1 as Gukesh D vs Ding Liren clash will get underway in Singapore

25 Nov 2024, 12:15:14 pm IST D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Live Updates: Preview The weight of expectations sits lightly on his teenaged shoulders and Grandmaster D Gukesh would bank heavily on his calm mind when he takes on Chinese Ding Liren in the World Championship showdown beginning in Singapore on Monday, aiming to become the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the coveted title. Get more of the preview, HERE