D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Prediction, World Chess Championship: Who Will Win Titanic Clash?

India and the rest of the world is eagerly awaiting the start of the marquee FIDE World Championship 2024 match between Indian grandmaster D Gukesh and reigning world champion Ding Liren in Singapore. Two Asians will vie for the prestigious title for the first time in chess history. (More Chess News)
The match proper will begin with the opening game on Monday, November 25. Before that, the opening ceremony of the match will be held late on Saturday. There will be a rest day after every third game in the 14-game encounter.
Rankings
Liren has slipped to number 23 in world rankings after a string of below-average performances since he won the title in 2023. Gukesh, on the other hand, has risen to number 5 in world ranking and was utterly dominant when he clinched the Candidates’ title earlier this April, that qualified him to take on Liren.
Recent Form
Historically, the defending champion has always been given preference over the challenger but the recent performances by both Gukesh and Liren have turned the tide in the favour for the 18-year old Indian, who happens to be the youngest-ever challenger and has the opportunity to become the youngest-ever world champion too.
Liren’s decline has been attributed to some mental health issues, including depression, that kept the Chinese away from competitive chess for the major part of 2023. His return in early 2024 was marked by below par performances and the Chinese had himself conceded that he might lose the match badly some time back.
Head-To-Head Record
Gukesh and Ding have locked horns thrice in classical time control matches so far, out of which Ding has won twice with black. Their last match at the Sinquefield Cup was a draw.
What Experts Say
The experts have largely pronounced Gukesh as the favourite to win the title. Here's what world number one Magnus Carlsen said at the just concluded Tata Steel rapid and blitz tournament: "Based on the current form Gukesh is a significant favourite ahead but based on peak chess ability it is quite even. So if Ding can regain that form, he has a good chance."
But as per Gukesh's compatriot and world number four Arjun Erigaisi, "Gukesh will crush Liren". And according to international federation (FIDE) CEO Emil Sutovsky, Gukesh has "more than 50 per cent chance" of victory.
"He's (Gukesh) almost there and enters the match as favourite... It's definitely possible," Sutovsky told FIDE Chess on YouTube. "His chances are not less than 50 per cent... I would say higher. So, yes, he seems to be very much focussed on that. Obviously it is possible. But, I don't think Ding is ready to accept it," Sutovsky added.
