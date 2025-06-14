India Vs Chinese Taipei, Darts World Cup: Pupo Teng-Lieh Blunder Leaves Teammate Fuming - Watch Frankfurt Chaos

Chaos erupted during a Darts World Cup group stage match as Chinese Taipei’s Pupo Teng-Lieh and An-Sheng Lu clashed mid-game in a bizarre showdown against India on Friday.
Heavy favourites going into the tie, Chinese Taipei surged to a 3-0 lead and looked poised for a routine 4-0 whitewash. But tensions flared during the fourth leg as miscommunication and miscounts brought their dominance into question.
Needing just 40 to win, Lu missed his first dart into double 1 and then failed to close out the match with two attempts at double 19. When it was Pupo’s turn, the veteran seemingly forgot the match situation. Needing 38, he inexplicably went for treble 20 and followed it with a dart into 19, busting the score.
Lu, clearly frustrated, rushed over to question Pupo’s decision, sparking a heated on-stage argument between the two teammates.
India’s Mohan Kumar-Goel took advantage of the confusion to take out 14 and extend the match. Pupo then miscounted again in the fifth leg, adding further drama as India began to mount a potential comeback.
Despite the disarray, the Taiwanese duo eventually regained composure and closed out a 4-2 win.
India, one of six wildcard entries at the Darts World Cup, featured Nitin Kumar and Mohan Goel in Group I. After a spirited showing in their opener against Chinese Taipei, they ended their group campaign with another 2-4 loss, this time to Czechia.
England, the reigning champions courtesy of Luke Humphries and Michael Smith, return with Humphries now teaming up with teenage sensation Luke Littler. The knockout rounds begin on June 14, with the final set for June 19.