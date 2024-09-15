Other Sports

Chess Olympiad: India Get Early Lead Against Serbia In Round 4 Match

Grandmasters Vidit Gujrathi and D Gukesh enjoyed undeniable advantage against Evic Velimir and Alexandr Predke respectively keeping the team in contention for another fine 3.5-0.5 triumph

Chess-Olympiad-india
Chess Olympiad. Photo: X/FIDE
info_icon

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaise scored his fourth victory on the trot and gave India an early lead in the match against Serbia in the fourth round of the ongoing 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest. (More Sports News)

After R Praggnanandhaa decided to split the point early against Alexey Sarana who played black, much was left to Arjun to deliver the goods given his recent great form. The world number four did not disappoint his fans or team mates and played a perfect counter attacking game against Indjic Aleksandar to inch closer to the 2800 rating barrier.

Grandmasters Vidit Gujrathi and D Gukesh enjoyed undeniable advantage against Evic Velimir and Alexandr Predke respectively keeping the team in contention for another fine 3.5-0.5 triumph.

In the women's section, however, there was a lot of struggle on all four boards.

Screengrab from the anthem. - X/ashwinravi99
R Ashwin Launches Anthem Of His Global Chess League Team American Gambits

BY PTI

Top rated Indian D Harika used her experience and was close to winning against her French rival Deimante Daulyte-Cornett while Tania Sachdev fought on and capitalized on her opponent’s time pressure to win from a level endgame.

R Vaishali drew her game earlier against Sophie Millet of France while Mitra Hejazipour and Divya Deshmukh were still locked in a topsy-turvy game that saw the fortune changing hands a few times.

Earlier in the third round, Indian men dropped their first point, but carried enough steam to beat Hungary ‘B’ 3.5-0.5 to maintain a clean slate in the tournament.

In the open section, the hero for the Indian men was Arjun who played a brilliant attacking game against Peter Prohazska and ended with a checkmate after a queen sacrifice.

However, Gujrathi had to settle for a quick draw against Papp Gabor and it was the first time an Indian men’s player failed to notch a win in this event.

But Gukesh outclassed Adam Kozak, while Praggnanandhaa made most of his chances in the endgame as Tamas Banusz was gradually outplayed.

In the women's section, a shock defeat for Harika on the top board did not deter the other Indians as R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agarwal scored crushing victories to ensure a 3-1 victory for the team that kept them in joint lead on six match points.

Harika lost to recent-migrant Alexandra Kosteniuk who gave up her Russian citizenship and joined the Swiss team.

A former world women’s champion Kosteniuk was in her elements and scored the full point after Harika misplayed the middle game that appeared even from the bird’s eye-view.

Vaishali gave no chances to other migrant Ghazal Hakimifard who left her Iranian citizenship.

It was a bit of a technical game from the white pieces as Ghazal made some unforced errors and did not quite recover.

Divya continued with her winning ways and clearly the Indian seemed to be having the time of her life on the chessboard.

After recently winning the world junior girls’ championship, Divya scored a regulation win against Sofiia Hryzlova while on the fourth board Vantika proved much stronger than Mariia Manko.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shami Won't Take Any Chances Until 100% Fit, Ready To Play Domestic Cricket To Test Fitness
  2. Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 16th Match
  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match
  5. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Highlights: England Claim 67-Run Victory Over Ireland
Football News
  1. PL: Reds Stunned By Forest At Anfield - In Pics
  2. MLS 2024: Lionel Messi's Brace Helps Inter Miami Secure Easy Win Over Philadelphia Union
  3. AFC Champions League Elite: A New Era In Asian Football Begins Monday
  4. Bundesliga: Kane Scores Hat-trick As Bavarians Win - In Pics
  5. La Liga: Real Madrid Grab A Win At Sociedad - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  2. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  4. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  5. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  5. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Meerut Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 9, Search Ops Underway
  2. 'Was Offered Support For PM Post, But...': Nitin Gadkari's Big Revelation
  3. The Perfect Victim Paradox: How Society Judges Rape Survivors
  4. Memories of A Malabar Onam
  5. IMD Warns Of Severe Weather In East, Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flood Risks Across India
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
  2. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  3. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
  4. Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 14 In Gaza; WHO Chief Says Polio Vaccination Drive A 'Massive Success'
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them