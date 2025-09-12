BMW Championship Golf Round 1: Ludvig Aberg Happy To Share Lead With Tom Vaillant

Ludvig Aberg is the joint-topper after the first round of BMW PGA Championship
Ludvig Aberg says it is "a treat" to play well at Wentworth after finishing the first round of the BMW PGA Championship with a joint share of the lead.
Rain heavily affected the tournament on Thursday, with an hour-and-a-half storm delay meaning some of the late starters were unable to complete the course before bad light suspended play.
Aberg bounced back from an opening bogey with nine birdies, including getting three in a row during a very strong finish to end the round with an eight-under 64.
Tournament debutant Tom Vaillant, who was playing in the first group, shares the clubhouse lead with him after he reeled off six birdies across the final seven holes.
Casey Jarvis was their nearest challenger, finishing a stroke further back on seven-under, while home favourite Matt Fitzpatrick, Richie Ramsay, Antoine Rozner and Joakim Lagergren are tied for fourth on six-under.
"It's one of my favourite events of the year, and it's really nice to be here," Aberg said following his round.
"Obviously, the golf course is in great shape, and the crowds are always amazing. It's a treat to play here, and it's a treat to play well here as well.
"I felt like once I got on the greens, I was rolling the putter really nice and tried to be aggressive with the speed. I managed to make a lot of putts, which is nice.
"Any time you shoot that kind of score, I think you need to be good on the greens, and that was what it was today."
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were among the late starters, though they both managed to finish their rounds in the last seconds of the day.
Lowry closed the round with a birdie on the 18th, finishing on five-under 67, level with Justin Rose, while McIlroy could not save par and finished on three-under.