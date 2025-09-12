BMW Championship Golf Round 1: Ludvig Aberg Happy To Share Lead With Tom Vaillant

BMW Championship Golf Round 1: Rain heavily affected the tournament on Thursday, with an hour-and-a-half storm delay meaning some of the late starters were unable to complete the course before bad light suspended play

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
BMW Championship Golf
Ludvig Aberg shares the lead after round one of the BMW PGA Championship
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ludvig Aberg is the joint-topper after the first round of BMW PGA Championship

  • Tournament debutant Tom Vaillant, who was playing in the first group, shares the clubhouse lead

  • Rain heavily affected the tournament on Thursday

Ludvig Aberg says it is "a treat" to play well at Wentworth after finishing the first round of the BMW PGA Championship with a joint share of the lead.

Rain heavily affected the tournament on Thursday, with an hour-and-a-half storm delay meaning some of the late starters were unable to complete the course before bad light suspended play.

Aberg bounced back from an opening bogey with nine birdies, including getting three in a row during a very strong finish to end the round with an eight-under 64.

Tournament debutant Tom Vaillant, who was playing in the first group, shares the clubhouse lead with him after he reeled off six birdies across the final seven holes.

Casey Jarvis was their nearest challenger, finishing a stroke further back on seven-under, while home favourite Matt Fitzpatrick, Richie Ramsay, Antoine Rozner and Joakim Lagergren are tied for fourth on six-under.

"It's one of my favourite events of the year, and it's really nice to be here," Aberg said following his round.

"Obviously, the golf course is in great shape, and the crowds are always amazing. It's a treat to play here, and it's a treat to play well here as well.

Related Content
Related Content

"I felt like once I got on the greens, I was rolling the putter really nice and tried to be aggressive with the speed. I managed to make a lot of putts, which is nice.

"Any time you shoot that kind of score, I think you need to be good on the greens, and that was what it was today."

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were among the late starters, though they both managed to finish their rounds in the last seconds of the day.

Lowry closed the round with a birdie on the 18th, finishing on five-under 67, level with Justin Rose, while McIlroy could not save par and finished on three-under.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das Hails 'Importance Of Winning First Game' After Tigers Win Over UAE

  2. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, T20 Asia Cup Match 3: Litton Das' Fighting 59 Carry Tigers To Maiden Victory

  3. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Taskin Ahmed Joins Shakib Al Hasan In BAN Cricket History With This Record

  4. India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup Final: Why Has This Never Happened Before?

  5. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 4

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Slams Bihar Government Over Police Baton-Charge On Protesters

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  4. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny and Warm with Moderate Air Quality

  5. Governors’ Delay In Clearing Bills Under Supreme Court Lens As Bench Weighs Constitutional Boundaries

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

  2. Twenty-Four Years Since 9/11: How The Twin Tower Attacks Reshaped America And The World

  3. Trump Blames ‘Radical Left’ For Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Promises Action

  4. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  5. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh