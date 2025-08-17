BMW Championship Golf Day 2: Robert Macintyre Confident After Extending Lead

Robert MacIntyre cards six-under 64 on Day 2
Follows up a superb eight-under on day one
Ludvig Aberg (eight-under) and Hideki Matsuyama (seven-under) also impress
Robert MacIntyre is feeling "dangerous" after another excellent performance on Friday in the BMW Championship saw his lead extend to five shots over Scottie Scheffler.
MacIntyre held the lead after a superb eight-under on day one, and led Scheffler by three, before following that up with a six-under 64 to maintain his advantage at the halfway point.
The Scot completed a bogeyless round, striking three birdies on each nine in another controlled display.
Scheffler, meanwhile, finished the second round with a five-under 65 to take him to nine-under for the tournament so far and keep him in touch with the leader.
Ludvig Aberg (eight-under) and Hideki Matsuyama (seven-under) also impressed, matching MacIntyre's 64 on Friday with the lowest rounds of the day to move up to third and fourth, respectively.
But MacIntyre is feeling confident in his performances and is thrilled with the effort he has put in during the first two days at Caves Valley Golf Club.
"I've always said when I'm comfortable with a putter in my hands, it's a dangerous thing," MacIntyre said.
"I feel like this week I've really done a good job of getting it underneath the hole to be able to be aggressive with an uphill putt.
"I've played beautifully the last two days. [On Thursday], the putter was on fire. [On Friday] I felt like my iron play was exceptional.
"But I've been putting in the work the last couple of weeks to improve on what I was doing since the Wyndham."
Tommy Fleetwood had been second after the first round but had to settle for a 69 in the second after bogeying three of the last four holes. He has dropped back to six-under for the tournament, now joint-fifth.
Rory McIlroy is two shots further back, as a strong finish, which included a superb eagle at the par-five 16th, saw him reach four under for his round, and the tournament.
"I scored better but still not great," McIlroy said. "I played a good back nine, but I still want to hit a few more fairways. I just need to try and get the ball in play a bit more.
"I think I'm just playing my own tournament at this point and want to feel a bit better about my game going into the Tour Championship."