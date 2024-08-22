Other Sports

Bahrain Track Team Faces Doping Sanctions, Forced To Halt Naturalization Strategy

Bahrain's team in Paris included Kenya-born Winfred Yavi, who won gold in Paris in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase, and Nigeria-born sprinter Salwa Eid Naser, the silver medalist in the 400. Neither athlete was accused of any wrongdoing in the case announced Thursday

Bahrains-track-team
Bahrain's track team will have to pause its successful strategy of naturalizing athletes from Africa after accepting a package of sanctions related to doping.
info_icon

Bahrain's track team will have to pause its successful strategy of naturalizing athletes from Africa after accepting a package of sanctions related to doping. (More Sports News)

World Athletics said Thursday that Bahrain had been restricted to a maximum of 10 athletes in the track and field events at the Paris Olympics — which wasn't announced at the time — and at next year's world championships in Tokyo.

Bahrain's team in Paris included Kenya-born Winfred Yavi, who won gold in Paris in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase, and Nigeria-born sprinter Salwa Eid Naser, the silver medalist in the 400. Neither athlete was accused of any wrongdoing in the case announced Thursday.

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem during the Paris Olympics Javelin Throw final 2024. - PTI
Neeraj Chopra Opens Up On Reaching 90m Mark: 'In Paris It Could Have Happened...'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Bahrain Athletics Association admitted a charge of “conducting itself in relation to doping, negligently and/or recklessly and/or so as to prejudice the interests of World Athletics or bring the sport of athletics into disrepute,” and another related to its employment of staff to work with athletes, governing body World Athletics said.

That followed an investigation into allegations two athletes used blood transfusions at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and into the BAA having “engaged” a coach who was under a doping-related ban, World Athletics added.

Bahrain has agreed not to recruit any more foreign athletes until 2027, World Athletics said. The next Summer Olympics are in Los Angeles in 2028. Bahrain has also committed to fund a “talent academy” to develop local athletes and has set up a new national anti-doping body.

It's not the first time Bahrain has faced scrutiny over doping, particularly among its roster of athletes who were naturalized.

Naser missed the Tokyo Olympics while serving a ban for not being available for drug testing. Kemi Adekoya, a former world indoor champion in the 400, got a four-year ban in 2019 in a steroid case. Marathon runner Marius Kimutai was banned for three years in April after failing a drug test.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lord's To Host First-Ever Women's Test With England vs India Scheduled For 2026
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Rizwan, Shakeel Star As PAK Ahead By 421 Runs At Stumps
  3. Matthew Hayden: Rishabh Pant's 'Muscle Memory' And 'Thirst For Victory' Will Be Key In Australia
  4. Rahul Dravid: Cricket Is A Game Of Small Margins And Luck
  5. IND Tour Of ENG 2025: Complete Schedule Announced - Check Details
Football News
  1. Premier League Transfers: Sander Berge Joins Fulham And Liverpool Sells Teenager Bobby Clark
  2. Nico Gonzalez Omitted From ACF Fiorentina Squad Amid Juventus Reports
  3. Premier League: Chelsea Players Not Distracted By Transfer Noise, Says Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
  4. Bobby Clark Joins Red Bull Salzburg On Permanent Deal
  5. Lothar Matthaus Confident Bayern Munich Can Reclaim Bundesliga Crown Under Vincent Kompany
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  2. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  4. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  5. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court
  2. 'Strict Law, Fast-Track Special Courts': Mamata Writes To PM Modi Over Crimes Against Women
  3. Thane Man To Lose Driving License For Crashing SUV Into Father's Car | What Happened
  4. Kolkata Rape And Murder: Doctors' Protest In Pics
  5. President Murmu Confers First-Ever Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  2. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  3. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
  4. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
  5. Watch: Hakeem Jeffries Quotes Taylor Swift In DNC Speech, Slams Trump With This Song Reference | Video
World News
  1. Brazil To Restrict Entry Of Citizens From India Amid Crackdown On Illegal Migration To US & Canada
  2. New Delhi Needs To Send A Special Envoy To Dhaka To Signal That It Wants To Turn The Page: Shafqat Munir
  3. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  4. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  5. Storm Lilian To Hit UK Soon, Met Office Issues Yellow Alert For England, Parts Of Wales And Scotland
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: Joe Root Faces Uphill Battle After ENG's Shaky Start
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court