Qatar Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, 4th T20I: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Qatar Vs Bahrain, 4th T20I: Get toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information for the fourth match between Qatar vs Oman on Friday, 14 February at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha

Outlook Sports Desk
Qatar Vs Bahrain, 4th T20I 2026: Toss Update Playing XIs match report
Qatar and Bahrain players in action in the five-match bilateral T20I series. Photo: qa_cricket/X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Qatar face Bahrain in the fourth T20I

  • The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha

  • Qatar lead the five-match series 3-0 heading into this fixture

Qatar take on Bahrain in the fourth T20 International on Saturday, 14 February at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Qatar lead the five-match series 3-0 heading into the fourth T20I. They secured the series with a 31-run win in the third match after previously registering a 5-run victory in the second game. With those results, Qatar have taken an unassailable lead before the final fixture.

Bahrain have competed in all three matches but are yet to register a win. Imran Anwar and Rizwan Butt have been among their key contributors across the series. Bahrain will look to put a win on the board in the fourth T20I.

Qatar Vs Bahrain, 4th T20I: Toss Update

Qatar have won the toss and have opted to bat first.

Qatar Vs Bahrain, 4th T20I: Live Streaming

Fans can follow the live scores on the ICC website. Qatar Cricket Association's YouTube channel is likely to telecast the match live as well.

Qatar Vs Bahrain, 4th T20I: Playing XIs

Bahrain: Asif Ali, Prashant Kurup(w), Fiaz Ahmed, Sohail Ahmed, Imran Khan, Yasser Nazeer, Muhammad Salman, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Rizwan Butt, Ahmer Bin Nasir(c)

Qatar: Saqlain Arshad, Zubair Ali, Imal Liyanage(w), Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Shariq Munir, Shahzeb Afridi, Muhammad Asim, Daniel Archer Louis, Owais Ahmed, Zeeshan Haider, Mujeeb ur Rehman

Qatar Vs Bahrain, 4th T20I: Squads

Bahrain: Prashant Kurup(w), Ahmer Bin Nasir(c), Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Yasser Nazeer, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Muhammad Salman, Asif Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Imran Anwar, Fiaz Ahmed

Qatar: Imal Liyanage(w), Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Muhammad Asim, Daniel Archer Louis, Zubair Ali, Shariq Munir, Shahzeb Afridi, Zeeshan Haider, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed, Saqlain Arshad

