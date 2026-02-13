Qatar Women Vs Oman Women Live Streaming, 4th T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Qatar Women vs Oman Women, 4th T20I: Get toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information for the fourth match between Qatar Women and Oman Women on Friday, 13 February at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha

Qatar Women Vs Oman Women Live Streaming, 4th T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Qatar Women Vs Oman Women Live Streaming, 4th T20I: Qatar Women have won the toss and have opted to bat. | Photo: Qatar Cricket Association
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Qatar Women face Oman Women in the fourth T20I at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha

  • Qatar Women won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Oman Women lead the five-match series 3-0 heading into this fixture

Qatar Women take on Oman Women in the fourth T20 International on Friday, 13 February at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Oman Women lead the five-match series 3-0 heading into the fourth T20I. They secured the series with a 41-run win in the third match after previously registering a two-run victory in the second game. With those results, Oman Women have taken an unassailable lead before the final fixture.

Qatar Women have competed in all three matches but are yet to register a win. Getrude Chandiru and Krisheta Sarvanakumar have been among their key contributors across the series. Qatar Women will look to put a win on the board in the fourth T20I.

Qatar Women Vs Oman Women, 4th T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Qatar Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Qatar Women: Rizpha Bano Emmanuel, Getrude Candiru, Christeena Jacob, Krisheta Sarvanakumar, Aysha, Khadija Imtiaz, Pavithra Selvam, Shahreen Bahadur, Sneha Chandnani, Tafaul Elkhair

Oman Women: Cynthia Saldanha, Priyanka Mendonca, Afida Afthab, Amanda Dcosta, Fiza Javed, Javed Hina, Jayadhanyha Gunasekar, Sameera Khan, Sushanthika Sathiya, Trupti Pawde, Lujaina Sajid

Qatar Women Vs Oman Women, 4th T20I: Live Streaming

Fans can follow the live scores on the ICC website. The match will not be broadcast live in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

