Qatar Women Vs Oman Women Live Streaming, 5th T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Qatar Women vs Oman Women, 5th T20I: Get toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information for the fifth match between Qatar Women and Oman Women on Saturday, 14 February at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Qatar Women Vs Oman Women Live Streaming, 5th T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Qatar Women Vs Oman Women Live Streaming, 5th T20I: Oman have won the toss and elected to bowl first | Photo: Qatar Cricket Association
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oman women have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Oman are leading the series by 4-0

  • The match will be telecast live in India

Qatar women will be up against Oman women in the last T20I of the series at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha on February 14, 2026.

Oman have a been a dominant force in the series and leading the five-match series by 4-0. They will enter the field on Saturday with the aim to white-wash their opponent and end the series on a winning note.

In the last T20I, Oman restricted Qatar for just 94 in 20 overs and then went on to chase the target in 12.2 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

On the other hand, Qatar will be desperate to save themselves from the embarrassment of a white-wash and end the series on a winning note.

Qatar Women Vs Oman Women, 5th T20I: Toss Update

Oman women have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Qatar Women Vs Oman Women, 5th T20I: Playing XIs

Qatar Women: Aysha, Khadija Imtiaz, Getrude Candiru, Christeena Jacob, Krisheta Sarvanakumar, Shahreen Bahadur, Taful Elkhair, Rizpha Bano, Sneha Chandnani, Pavithra Selvam

Oman Women: Priyanka Mendonca, Fiza Javed, Jayadhanyha Gunasekar, Trupti Pawde, Cynthia Saldanha, Amanda Dcosta, Sameera Khan, Javed Hina, Lujaina Sajid, Afida Afthab, Sushanthika Sathiya

Qatar Women Vs Oman Women, 5th T20I: Streaming Details

Related Content
Related Content

Fans can follow the live scores on the ICC website. The match will not be broadcast live in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: OMN On Verge Of Defeat In Colombo

  2. England Vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ENG, SCO Rekindle Rivalry On Valentine's Day At Eden Gardens

  3. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

  4. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

  5. Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Kangaroos' Embarrassing 23-Run Loss

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bangladesh Explainer: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

  2. DMK Hits Back At Vijay, Says He Just Wants CM Post

  3. Govt Drops Move Against Rahul, BJP MP Files Notice

  4. TN CM Announces ₹5,000 Aid For 1.31 Crore Women Beneficiaries

  5. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  2. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  3. Nepal Embassy Warns Citizens After Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

  4. BNP Mandate Eases India’s Fears of Hardline Surge in Bangladesh

  5. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: OMN On Verge Of Defeat In Colombo

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit