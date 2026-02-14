Qatar Women Vs Oman Women Live Streaming, 5th T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Oman women have won the toss and elected to bowl first
Oman are leading the series by 4-0
The match will be telecast live in India
Qatar women will be up against Oman women in the last T20I of the series at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha on February 14, 2026.
Oman have a been a dominant force in the series and leading the five-match series by 4-0. They will enter the field on Saturday with the aim to white-wash their opponent and end the series on a winning note.
In the last T20I, Oman restricted Qatar for just 94 in 20 overs and then went on to chase the target in 12.2 overs with 8 wickets in hand.
On the other hand, Qatar will be desperate to save themselves from the embarrassment of a white-wash and end the series on a winning note.
Qatar Women Vs Oman Women, 5th T20I: Toss Update
Qatar Women Vs Oman Women, 5th T20I: Playing XIs
Qatar Women: Aysha, Khadija Imtiaz, Getrude Candiru, Christeena Jacob, Krisheta Sarvanakumar, Shahreen Bahadur, Taful Elkhair, Rizpha Bano, Sneha Chandnani, Pavithra Selvam
Oman Women: Priyanka Mendonca, Fiza Javed, Jayadhanyha Gunasekar, Trupti Pawde, Cynthia Saldanha, Amanda Dcosta, Sameera Khan, Javed Hina, Lujaina Sajid, Afida Afthab, Sushanthika Sathiya