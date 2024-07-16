Other Sports

Badminton At Paris Olympic Games 2024: What To Know And Who To Watch

Here is all you need to know about badminton at the 2024 Paris Olympics, from the athletes to look out for to the important dates and reigning champions

Badminton At Paris Olympic Games 2024 X
Reprsentative photo from Badminton at Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X | Paris 2024
info_icon

A roadmap to follow for the badminton competition during the Paris Olympics: (More Sports News)

Badminto Athletes to Watch At Paris Olympics:

Beiwen Zhang, United States: After winning the women's singles gold at the 2023 Pan American Games, the 33-year-old is the best shot at the first American badminton medal at the Olympics since its debut as a medal event in 1992. Born in China, Zhang moved to Singapore as a teenager in 2007 and has represented the U.S. internationally since 2013.

Viktor Axelsen, Denmark: Axelsen was Europe's only medalist (gold) in Tokyo three years ago, and he was the top qualifier for Paris. At 30, this will be his third Olympics; he won bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Chen Yu Fei, China: The defending women's singles champion led China to a tournament win in May and finished behind only An Se-young of South Korea in the Paris qualification rankings.

Storylines to Follow:

—The U.S. mixed doubles team of Vinson Chiu and Jennie Gai qualified at the Pan Am Games. It still will be an uphill climb for them to medal.

—Pablo Abian of Spain and Kevin Cordon of Guatemala are just the third and fourth players to make it to a fifth Olympics. Neither has medaled.

—El Salvador, Kazakhstan and Nepal are represented in badminton for the first time, all in men's singles with Uriel Francisco Canjura Artiga, Dmitriy Panarin and Prince Dahal, respectively.

Key Dates:

Group play begins July 27 and runs through July 31, the same day mixed doubles quarterfinals begin. The mixed doubles bronze- and gold-medal matches are Aug. 2; women's doubles on Aug. 3; men's doubles on Aug. 4; and men's and women's singles on Aug. 5.

Reigning Champions:

—Men's singles: Viktor Axelsen, Denmark.

—Women's singles: Chen Yu Fei, China.

—Men's doubles: Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin, Taiwan.

—Women's doubles: Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu, Indonesia.

—Mixed doubles: Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping, China.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Matthew Short's Fifty, Liam Plunkett's Bowling Help San Francisco Unicorns Beat Seattle Orcas
  2. Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  3. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  4. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displaying In Stadiums: Report
  5. Why Para Shuttler Manasi Blasted Bhajji, Raina, Yuvi - 'Disability' Controversy Explained
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  3. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
  4. Alan Shearer Expects Gareth Southgate Departure After Gut-Wrenching UEFA Euro 2024 Failure
  5. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  3. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Defence Minister Speaks To Army Chief After Doda Encounter; PM Modi Likely To Address UNGA Session On Sept 26
  2. Doda Encounter Deaths: 'Govt Should Take Responsibility', Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge'
  3. Kohlapur: Video Of Mob Vandalising Mosque Goes Viral, Police Issues Prohibitory Orders Amid Clashes
  4. Delhi Excise Policy Scam: SC To Hear Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea On July 29
  5. Cyber Criminals Wipe Out Rs 16.5 Crore From A Bank In Noida | Here's How
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: 'Stranger Things 5' First Look Revealed, Samantha On Life After Divorce And Health Challenges, Asha Parekh On Wedding Rumours With Shammi Kapoor
  2. Abhishek Bachchan To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Hint
  3. 'Manorathangal' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil Unite For An Anthology Series
  4. 'I Went Through Fire To Get Here': Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Life After Divorce From Naga Chaitanya And Myositis Diagnosis
  5. Asha Parekh Opens Up On Marriage Rumours With Shammi Kapoor, Addresses Her Strained Relationship With Shatrughan Sinha
US News
  1. Who Is JD Vance? Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  3. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  4. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  5. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
World News
  1. Oman Mosque Attack: Shooting At Mosque In Muscat Kills 4
  2. After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know
  3. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  4. Paris: Soldier Patrolling For Olympic Games 2024 Stabbed, Out Of Danger
  5. Who Is JD Vance? Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is JD Vance? Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  3. Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP
  4. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  6. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  7. Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player