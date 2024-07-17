Other Sports

Asian Paralympic Committee: Deepa Malik Appointed As Representative For South Asia

Dr Malik expressed her enthusiasm and commitment to her new role, stating that it is an honour to represent South Asia and be a voice for the region

PCI Photo
Dr Deepa Malik (R) won India's first Paralympic medal by a woman in 2016. Photo: PCI
info_icon

Dr Deepa Malik, a renowned Paralympian and trailblazer for Indian para-sports, has been appointed as the sub-regional representative for South Asia by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC). This historic appointment marks a significant step forward for gender diversity and athlete-centric leadership in para-sports. (More Sports News)

Dr Malik, a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri, Khel Ratna, and Arjuna Award, is the first-ever Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games. Her extensive experience, profound skills, and unwavering commitment to para-sports make her an ideal candidate for this esteemed position. As the sub-regional representative for South Asia, Dr Malik will represent nations across the region and advocate for the development and promotion of para-sports.

The APC's 34th Executive Board meeting confirmed Dr Malik's appointment, which brings the number of female representatives on the board to five - the highest female representation in the organisation's history. APC President Mr Rashed emphasised the importance of diversity within the board, stating that Dr Malik's experience and wisdom will be a valuable asset to the committee.

Dr Malik expressed her enthusiasm and commitment to her new role, stating that it is an honour to represent South Asia and be a voice for the region. She emphasized the importance of inclusivity and empowerment through sports, highlighting the Paralympic Movement's role in promoting the betterment of persons with disabilities.

India para shuttler Manasi Joshi (right) has called out Harbhajan Singh and other cricketers for their "insensitive" Instagram video, which has now been deleted. - Instagram
Why Para Shuttler Manasi Blasted Bhajji, Raina, Yuvi - 'Disability' Controversy Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) welcomed Dr Malik's appointment, with President Devendra Jhajharia congratulating her on this significant achievement. The PCI is committed to fostering excellence and inclusivity in para-sports and will collaborate with Dr Malik and the APC to develop para-sports across the region.

"This is a defining moment for the Indian Paralympics. It is the right step in the overall development of sports in this region. I wholeheartedly welcome this announcement. We will collaborate with Dr Deepa Malik and the APC to develop para-sports across the region. PCI is truly happy that APC has shown trust in our Former President and our champion player", said Jhajhariya.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  2. Women's Asia Cup Over The Years: History, Expansion And India's Undisputed Dominance
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Excited By Upcoming England Bowlers
  4. Jay Shah To Take Over As ICC Chairman? Annual Meet Begins On June 19 In Colombo
  5. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Records, Stats Preview
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  2. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  3. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  4. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
  5. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Ek Din Jaana Hi Tha...': Bhole Baba's Controversial Statement On Hathras Stampede That Killed 121
  2. India News LIVE: Row Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota; 2 Soldiers Injured In Doda Encounter
  3. Nara Lokesh Invites IT Firms To Relocate To Vizag Amid Concerns Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota Bill
  4. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  5. 'Drunk' Son Of Sharad Pawar's NCP Leader Crashes Speeding Car Into Temp Trunk | VIDEO
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Opted For An Intimate Wedding At Their House In Mumbai
  2. Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan
  3. Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  5. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  2. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  3. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  4. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
  5. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
World News
  1. Thailand Hotel Deaths: After Cyanide Traces In Cups, Police Suspect Murder-Suicide | What We Know
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Oman Oil Tanker Capsize: INS Teg Rescues 8 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan; Search Operation For The Rest Underway
  5. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News Updates: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nadal-Ruud Into Swedish Open SFs; PT Usha 'Shocked' At IOA Criticism