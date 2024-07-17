Dr Deepa Malik, a renowned Paralympian and trailblazer for Indian para-sports, has been appointed as the sub-regional representative for South Asia by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC). This historic appointment marks a significant step forward for gender diversity and athlete-centric leadership in para-sports. (More Sports News)
Dr Malik, a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri, Khel Ratna, and Arjuna Award, is the first-ever Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games. Her extensive experience, profound skills, and unwavering commitment to para-sports make her an ideal candidate for this esteemed position. As the sub-regional representative for South Asia, Dr Malik will represent nations across the region and advocate for the development and promotion of para-sports.
The APC's 34th Executive Board meeting confirmed Dr Malik's appointment, which brings the number of female representatives on the board to five - the highest female representation in the organisation's history. APC President Mr Rashed emphasised the importance of diversity within the board, stating that Dr Malik's experience and wisdom will be a valuable asset to the committee.
Dr Malik expressed her enthusiasm and commitment to her new role, stating that it is an honour to represent South Asia and be a voice for the region. She emphasized the importance of inclusivity and empowerment through sports, highlighting the Paralympic Movement's role in promoting the betterment of persons with disabilities.
The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) welcomed Dr Malik's appointment, with President Devendra Jhajharia congratulating her on this significant achievement. The PCI is committed to fostering excellence and inclusivity in para-sports and will collaborate with Dr Malik and the APC to develop para-sports across the region.
"This is a defining moment for the Indian Paralympics. It is the right step in the overall development of sports in this region. I wholeheartedly welcome this announcement. We will collaborate with Dr Deepa Malik and the APC to develop para-sports across the region. PCI is truly happy that APC has shown trust in our Former President and our champion player", said Jhajhariya.