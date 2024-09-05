Paris Paralympics: India's Ashok Malik Finishes Sixth In Men's 65kg Para-Powerlifting Final

India's Ashok Malik finished sixth in the para-powerlifting men's upto 65 kg final on Thursday, September 5, at the Paris Paralympics. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)
Ashok lifted 196kg in his first attempt, followed by 199kg and then wrapped up his outing with a much-better lift of 206kg, which was not enough for a podium finish.
He eventually finished sixth out of eight competitors.
China's Yi Zou won the gold in the competition, while Britain's Mark Swan bagged the silver, who lifted 215kg.
The bronze went to Algeria's Hocine Bettir, whose best effort was 213kg.
Para powerlifting is a bench press competition that tests upper body strength. It has only one discipline but the athletes compete in different weight categories.
The athletes competing in powerlifting have an impairment in their hips or legs. Ashok, who hails from Gohana in Sonipat district, had contracted polio as a child.
