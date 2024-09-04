Other Sports

Paris Paralympics: Powerlifters Sakina Khatun Finishes 7th, Paramjeet Kumar Ends Up 8th

Sakina failed to lift 90kg and 92kg in her second and third attempts respectively

Sakina-Khatun-Paris-Paralympics-2024
Sakina Khatun at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Photo: Paralympics
info_icon

Indian powerlifters Sakina Khatun and Parmjeet Kumar flattered to deceive, finishing seventh and eighth in their respective weight categories at the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

The 35-year-old Sakina, the 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, could manage only one legal lift in her three attempts resulting in an underwhelming best effort of 86kg in the women's 45kg event at the La Chapelle Arena.

She failed to lift 90 kg and 92 kg in her second and third attempts respectively. The 2018 Asian Para Games silver medallist, who had contracted polio as a baby, had lifted 93 kg in Tokyo Games three years ago.

China's Lingling Guo won the gold medal with a world record lift of 123kg. Competing in the men's 49kg event, Paramjeet finished eighth in the nine-lifter field with a best effort of 150kg, which came in his first attempt.

India's gold-winning para shot put athlete Sachin Sarjerao Khilari. - File Photo
Paris Paralympics: Sachin Khilari Gets Silver With Asian Record In Men's Shot Put F46 Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Affected by polio in both legs at the age of 2, Paramjeet was confined to crutches, wheelchair, and a tricycle for movement since childhood.

Like Khatun, the 2018 Asian Para Games bronze medallist, was also able to log in just one legal lift.

Powerlifting is open to athletes with an eligible physical impairment in their legs or hips, which would prohibit them from competing in able-bodied (standing) weightlifting. There is only one sport class in powerlifting, but the athletes compete in different weight categories.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
  2. SCO Vs AUS: Head Explodes, Scotland Implode As Australia Smash T20I Powerplay Record
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan, Suryakumar, Prasidh To Miss First Round Of Matches - Check Updated Squads
  4. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head Stars As Australia Crush Scotland In Series Opener
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head, Marsh Steer Visitors To 7 Wicket Win - In Pics
Football News
  1. Ballon D'Or Feminin: Barcelona Star Aitana Bonmati In Running To Retain Award
  2. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  3. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
  4. Serie A: Former Dortmund Defender Mats Hummels Joins Roma
  5. Premier League: Salah Exit Would Hurt Liverpool A Lot, Says Team-Mate Diaz
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Battles Past Daniil Medvedev To Enter Maiden US Open Semi-Finals
  2. Jessica Pegula Knocks Top Seed Iga Swiatek Out In US Open Quarter-Finals
  3. US Open 2024: Jack Draper Brushes Aside Alex De Minaur, Storms Into Maiden Semi-Final
  4. Muchova Enters Second Straight US Open Semi-Finals With Haddad Maia Success
  5. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  2. 'Everything Lost': Congress Paints A Grim Picture Of J&K Ahead Of Crucial Assembly Polls
  3. Arvind Kejriwal To Get Bail? Key Supreme Court Hearing On CBI Arrest Today
  4. Kolkata Turns Off Lights, Hits Streets Against Doctor Rape-Murder; Victim's Parents Say Cops Tried To Bribe
  5. In Kerala’s Suryanelli, A Gang Rape Survivor’s 28-Year-Long Road To Justice
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. US School Shooting: 4 Killed, 9 Injured As Student Opens Fire In Georgia | A Look At Recent Incidents
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  4. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  5. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. In Unnao, A Fight For Justice In The Face Of Political Heft, Intimidation, And Massive Loss
  3. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Two Dalit Girls Found Dead In Farrukhabad Spark Controversy
  6. US School Shooting: 4 Killed, 9 Injured As Student Opens Fire In Georgia | A Look At Recent Incidents
  7. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
  8. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Quest For 25th Medal Begins; Mixed Team Shooters, Archers In Focus