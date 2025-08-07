Annu Rani Breaches 60m-Mark For First Time Since May 2024, Clinches Javelin Throw Title In Poland Meet

The soon-to-be 33 years old Annu Rani sent her spear to a season best of 62.59m to finish on top at the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level meet. She holds the national record of 63.82m, which she achieved in 2022

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Annu Rani wins Javelin Throw Title In Poland Meet
Annu Rani could not qualify for the finals in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Annu Rani came up with three 60-metre-plus throws at the 8th International Wieslaw Maniak Memorial meet in Szczecin, Poland

  • She had been struggling to touch 59m for over a year and failed to qualify for the finals in the 2024 Paris Olympics

  • She now heads to Bhubaneswar for the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level meet on August 10

National record holder Annu Rani registered her first 60m-plus throw in more than a year as she won the javelin competition title at the 8th International Wieslaw Maniak Memorial meet in Szczecin, Poland, on Wednesday.

Rani, who will turn 33 on August 29, sent her spear to a season best of 62.59m to take the gold in the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level meet. She holds the national record of 63.82m, which she achieved in 2022.

She began with a 60.95m effort before achieving her best of the day -- 62.59m -- in her second throw.

In fact, she had another 60m-plus throw -- 60.07m -- in her sixth and final attempt.

In contrast to her three 60m-plus throw on Wednesday, she could not touch that coveted mark since May 2024, when she threw 60.68m for a sixth-place finish in Offenburg, Germany.

Since then she has even struggled to touch 59m and failed to qualify for the finals in the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 55.81m effort in the qualification round.

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: (From left to right) Julius Yego, Thomas Rohler, Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav during a press conference ahead of Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on July 4, 2025. - Photo: Neeraj Chopra Classic
NC Classic: Who’s The Next Big Thing In Indian Javelin Throw? Neeraj Chopra Picks A Name

BY Minal Tomar

Her best this year before Wednesday was 58.82m in Mumbai in March.

Rani is yet to breach the direct qualifying standard of 64m for the Tokyo World Championships in September. But, her performance on Wednesday could put her in the reckoning for the showpiece through world ranking quota.

She now heads to Bhubaneswar for the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level meet on August 10.

Published At:
