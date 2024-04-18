The sudden passing away of YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known by his digital moniker 'Angry Rantman', has led to an outpouring of sorrow and condolence messages online. The 27-year-old, who enthralled thousands with his unique commentary style on football, cricket, other sports and films, died in Bengaluru on Wednesday (April 17, 2024) following severe health complications. (More Sports News)
Indian Super League football club Bengaluru FC shared a tribute for the YouTuber on their official social media handles, stating that Saha's love for the game knew no bounds.
“The BFC family is saddened to learn about the passing of #IndianFootball faithful Abhradeep Saha. A West Block Blue through and through, Abhradeep's love for the game knew no bounds and the passion in his rants will be missed. Rest in peace. #WeAreBFC #ForeverBlue," BFC wrote.
Saha underwent open-heart surgery but later experienced multiple organ failures, and needed life support. His condition deteriorated over the next few days.
A post on his Facebook profile read, "With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST.
"He touched the lives of millions with his honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time. 17.04.2024 Saha Family."
Who Was Abhradeep Saha, AKA Angry Rantman?
A devout Chelsea FC fan, Saha initially went viral in 2017 with his 'no passion, no vision' rant about the high-profile English Premier League club. Post that, he produced several sports commentary videos, which caught the eye of one and all. So much so that he built a community comprising over 4,81,000 followers on YouTube and 1,12,000 subscribers on Instagram.
His videos ranged from sports to cinema, and he was widely regarded as a true-blue sports lover and cinephile. The Angry Rantman's viral analysis of an India vs Australia cricket match garnered a lot of attention too.