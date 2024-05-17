Other Sports

Amundi German Masters: Amateur Avani Prashanth, Tvesa Malik Best Indians At Tied 17th

The leader was local Patricia Isabel Schmidt, who carded 4-under with six birdies and a double bogey in her 68. Also, at 4-under was Swedish amateur Meja Ortengren, who still had four holes to play

Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik shot even par 72 each to be tied 17th and the best Indians on a difficult first day. Photo: X/ @jswsports
Pranavi Urs landed two eagles in a space of four holes but finished with a triple bogey for a round of 74 on the opening day of the Amundi German Masters on the Ladies European Tour. (More Sports News)

Indian golfers had mixed luck in the opening round as the 21-year-old Mysuru golfer, Pranavi, playing her first year on the LET, was tied third at one stage at 2-under but finally finished 2-over 74 and was tied 42nd.

Amateur Avani Prashanth and seasoned Tvesa Malik, trying to get back to the LET, shot even par 72 each to be tied 17th and the best Indians on a difficult first day.

The leader was local Patricia Isabel Schmidt, who carded 4-under with six birdies and a double bogey in her 68. Also, at 4-under was Swedish amateur Meja Ortengren, who still had four holes to play.

They were followed by Austrian Emma Spitz (69), who had seven birdies and four bogeys.

Among the other Indians, Diksha Dagar (74) was also T-42 and tied with Pranavi.

Amandeep Drall, making her first start on LET this season, and Vani Kapoor, were also 2-over but were yet to finish their first round.

Vani had three more holes to play, and Amandeep had four to go.

Sneha Singh was 3-over with three more holes to play.

Pranavi, a former Order of Merit winner on Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, had a strange round as she began on the tenth with bogeys on the 10th and the 11th, but she then eagled the Par-5 12th and the Par-5 16th.

A dropped shot on the 17th meant she turned in 1-under 35.

After five pars from the first to the fifth, she birdied the sixth to go 2-under but dropped a shot on the seventh and then had a crippling triple bogey on the Par-4 ninth, her closing hole.

Diksha, who was tied for third at the event last year, had two birdies against four bogeys for her 74.

