NFL Honours: Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward Wins Man of the Year Award

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward received the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award at NFL Honors, the Associated Press reported. Prince Harry introduced Heyward. “Prince freakin’ Harry,” a stunned Heyward said. This was the sixth time the Steelers nominated Heyward for the award. He created the Heyward House Foundation that supports several initiatives in the Pittsburgh area. “I want to say thank you to the Pittsburgh Steelers for giving me this opportunity,” Heyward said. “Mike T (Tomlin), it’s an honor to be coached by you. I couldn’t play for any other coach. To my teammates, I’m thankful to be your teammate.” The foundation also honors his father, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, a fullback who played 11 seasons in the NFL. He died in 2006 at 39 of brain cancer.

February 10, 2024

NFL Honours 2024 | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Britain's Prince Harry presents the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday.

NFL Honours 2024 | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

NFL Honours 2024 | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Britain's Prince Harry, middle, presenter of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award talks to winner Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward, left, as Keegan-Michael Key looks on during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.

NFL Honours 2024 | Photo: AP/Matt York

Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers poses after winning the award at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.

NFL Honours 2024 | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner speaks during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.

NFL Honours 2024 | Photo: AP/Matt York

NFL Honours 2024 | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

