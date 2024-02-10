Britain's Prince Harry presents the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday.
Britain's Prince Harry presents the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.
Britain's Prince Harry, middle, presenter of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award talks to winner Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward, left, as Keegan-Michael Key looks on during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers poses after winning the award at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner speaks during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers poses after winning the award at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner speaks during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.