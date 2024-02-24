New Delhi Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live In India

The ninth edition of New Delhi Marathon, recognised by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) as a national event and a qualifying meet for Paris Olympics, will be held at the JLN Stadium on February 25, Sunday. (More Marathon News)
The top five finishers among the elite runners — both men and women — will receive prize money. Both the men’s and women’s marathon winners will pocket Rs 1.5 lakh while the second place finishers will get Rs 1 lakh. The third, fourth and fifth place finishers will win Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.
The Paris Olympics marathon race qualifying times for men and women are 2 hours, 8 minutes and 10 seconds and 2 hours, 26 minutes and 50 seconds, respectively.
Thonakal Gopi, India's first male Indian athlete who has won a gold at the Asian Marathon Championships in 2017, will lead the men's charge in the marathon. In the women's, Nirmaben Thakor Bharatjee, who was the Mumbai Marathon 2024 Indian elite winner, will be leading the women's charge.
New Delhi Marathon 2024 schedule
Marathon Open - 4:15 AM
Marathon Elite - 5:00 AM
Half Marathon - 6:15 AM
10K - 7:45 AM
5K - 8:30 AM
Where can we watch the offical telecast of New Delhi Marathon 2024 in India?
There will no telecast of the New Delhi Marathon 2024 in India.
Where can one live stream the New Delhi Marathon 2024 in India?
The New Delhi Marathon 2024 can be live streamed on NEB Sports YouTube channel.