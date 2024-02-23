State Funeral For Kenya's Marathon World Record Holder Kelvin Kiptum

Kiptum was driving on the night of Feb. 11 when the car veered off the road into a ditch and then hit a large tree, authorities said. He and Hakizimana were killed instantly. Another passenger, Sharon Kosgei, was injured in the crash.

Kiptum, an only child, leaves behind his wife Asentah Cheruto and their two children. A High Court on Thursday declined to delay the funeral pending a woman's legal claim that Kiptum had fathered her child.

Kiptum had the fastest time as a marathon debutant at the 2022 Valencia Marathon. The following year, he won the London and Chicago races, two of the most prestigious marathons in the world. He set a new course record at the London Marathon last April and, months later, he set the world record in Chicago.