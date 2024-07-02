NBA: Klay Thompson Set To Join Dallas Mavericks On A Three-year Worth 50 Million Dollar Deal - Report

The Dallas Mavericks are hoping he can help their franchise capture a second NBA title.
Thompson agreed to a three-year, $50million deal with the Mavericks on Monday, according to multiple sources.
The deal, which includes a player option, is part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that sends Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets.
Thompson, a core member of the Warriors' four NBA championship teams over an eight-year span from 2014-22, now joins a Mavericks team that recently fell to the Boston Celtics in five games in the NBA Finals.
He'll team with All-NBA first-team selection Luka Doncic and eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, as the Mavericks will look to secure the franchise's first title since winning its only championship in 2011.
With Thompson moving to another Western Conference power, it marks an end of an era in Golden State, where the 34-year-old developed into one of the best players in franchise history.
The 11th overall pick of the 2011 draft by Golden State, Thompson's 2,481 made 3-pointers trail only long-time teammate Stephen Curry for the most by a Warriors player. He also ranks fourth in team history in games played (793) and sixth in points (15,531).
One of the most feared long-range shooters of his generation, he averaged a league-leading 4.4 made 3-pointers a game just one season ago in 2022-23.
He wasn't as effective this past season, however, as that average dropped to 3.5 3-pointers a game, and he shot 38.7 per cent from beyond the arc - just the second time in his career he failed to shoot 40 per cent or better from long range.
During his prime, though, he was among the best scorers in the NBA.
A five-time All-Star, Thompson averaged at least 20 points per game for five consecutive seasons from 2014-19 as a vital part of three NBA championship teams (2015, 2017, 2018) during that period.
He missed the entire 2019-20 and 2020–21 campaigns due to a torn ACL and a ruptured Achilles tendon, but returned to average 20.4 points in 32 games the following season and help Golden State to another NBA title.
His run of seven straight seasons averaging 20 or more points per game came to an end in 2023-24, when he averaged 17.9 points in 77 games. Midway through the season, he was moved out of the starting lineup for the first time since he was a rookie in 2012, coming off the bench in 14 games.