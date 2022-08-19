Mumbai Half Marathon Returns: Sachin Tendulkar To Flag Off - Date, Time, Route, Categories

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the Mumbai Half Marathon on Sunday which will return after a COVID-induced break and will witness participation of over 13,500 runners from all walks of life. (More Sports News)

The runners will compete in three different categories with over 4,000 scheduled to take part in the 21k challenge, and 7,000 and 2,500 respectively in the timed 10k and 5k events.

"Running, as a form of exercise, has many benefits, both for your physical as well as mental fitness," Tendulkar, who will also felicitate the winners of the half marathon and timed 10k run, said in a release.

"Since the pandemic began, the focus on fitness has increased manifold, and people have realised the importance of an active and healthy lifestyle."

The half-marathon will start and finish at the Jio Gardens, BKC, and will comprise of two loops of 10k each through the interior roads of the complex.

The half-marathon (21k) will begin at 5.15 am, the 10k at 6.20 am and the 5k at 8.00 am.

The participation of various corporate teams will add competitive edge and excitement to the event, which is now in its fifth edition.

The event will also witness participation from over 2,000 runners from the Indian Navy.

The oldest male participant in the half-marathon will be an 82-year-old, while his female counterpart will be of 72 years. The youngest runners on the grid will be a 7-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, who will both feature in the 5K challenge.