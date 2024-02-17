In the third match of the Pakistan Super League season 9, hosts Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings in their first match of the season on Sunday in Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. (More Cricket News)
Shan Masood’s Karachi Kings have a bunch of experienced players in the likes of Shoaib Malik and Keiron Pollard and as raw as Arafat Minhas who turned many heads with his performance in the U-19 cricket World Cup.
Hosts Sultans have Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah in the squad who can change the game single-handedly. Reece Topley had withdrawn from the entire league whereas Reeza Hendricks and Dawid Malan may open the innings.
Karachi Kings: James Vince, Hassan Ali (Diamond), Shan Masood (Brand Ambassador), Shoaib Malik (Mentor), Tabraiz Shamsi (all Gold), Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq (both Silver), Irfan Khan (Emerging), Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed (both Platinum), Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir (both Diamond), Abbas Afridi (Gold), Ihsanullah (Brand Ambassador, Silver), Faisal Akram (Emerging), Dawid Malan, Reeze Hendricks, Reece Topley, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey
When will the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match start?
The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match will start at 8 pm IST on 18 February 2024.
Where will the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match be played?
The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.
Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches in India?
There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?
FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.