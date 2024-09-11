Formula One: Adrian Newey's Arrival At Aston Martin Was A 'Bargain' Worth Every Penny, Says Lawrence Stroll

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll insisted the capture of legendary designer Adrian Newey was a "bargain" after confirming his arrival at the team on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Newey, who announced he would leave Red Bull in May, has put pen to paper on a reported £30million deal, signing on as Managing Technical Director and shareholder.
The 65-year-old has designed cars that have won 25 drivers' and constructors' championships for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.
Newey was responsible for producing the most dominant car ever seen in the competition, with Red Bull winning 21 of the 22 races during the 2023 season.
Newey will stay with the reigning constructors' champions for the first quarter of 2025 though, officially joining Aston Martin on March 1 next year.
“I can tell you Adrian is a bargain,” Stroll said. “I’ve been in business for 40 years now and I’ve never been more certain.”
After challenging to break into the traditional top four last season, Aston Martin have struggled to find consistent performances on the track this term.
They finished on 280 points and ended up fifth in the constructors' standings last year, just 22 points behind Mercedes.
While they are again in that position this season, they have managed just 74 points from the first 16 races, with their highest finish coming at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when Fernando Alonso finished in fifth back in March.
Newey's arrival at Aston Martin is the latest in a string of big-name technical appointments, with Mercedes power unit chief Andy Cowell and Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile also joining the team.
And Stroll believes that Newey, along with the other additions, can help Aston Martin challenge once again at the top end of the grid.
“Adrian is key, key, key, and the biggest part of the puzzle, certainly from a technical point of view, from a technical leadership point of view,” said Stroll.
“He will be leading the team and I think that will have a trickle-down effect through the whole organisation.”