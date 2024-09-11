Motorsport

Formula One: Adrian Newey's Arrival At Aston Martin Was A 'Bargain' Worth Every Penny, Says Lawrence Stroll

The 65-year-old Adrian Newey has designed cars that have won 25 drivers' and constructors' championships for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull

Formula One Adrian Newey Lawrence Stroll
Lawrence Stroll (first from right) and Adrian Newey.
info_icon

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll insisted the capture of legendary designer Adrian Newey was a "bargain" after confirming his arrival at the team on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Newey, who announced he would leave Red Bull in May, has put pen to paper on a reported £30million deal, signing on as Managing Technical Director and shareholder.

The 65-year-old has designed cars that have won 25 drivers' and constructors' championships for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

Newey was responsible for producing the most dominant car ever seen in the competition, with Red Bull winning 21 of the 22 races during the 2023 season.

Newey will stay with the reigning constructors' champions for the first quarter of 2025 though, officially joining Aston Martin on March 1 next year. 

“I can tell you Adrian is a bargain,” Stroll said. “I’ve been in business for 40 years now and I’ve never been more certain.”

After challenging to break into the traditional top four last season, Aston Martin have struggled to find consistent performances on the track this term. 

They finished on 280 points and ended up fifth in the constructors' standings last year, just 22 points behind Mercedes. 

While they are again in that position this season, they have managed just 74 points from the first 16 races, with their highest finish coming at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when Fernando Alonso finished in fifth back in March.

Christian Horner has praised Max Verstappen for his attitude during Red Bull's recent struggles - null
F1: Christian Horner Lauds Max Verstappen Attitude As He Eyes Red Bull Comeback

BY Stats Perform

Newey's arrival at Aston Martin is the latest in a string of big-name technical appointments, with Mercedes power unit chief Andy Cowell and Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile also joining the team. 

And Stroll believes that Newey, along with the other additions, can help Aston Martin challenge once again at the top end of the grid. 

“Adrian is key, key, key, and the biggest part of the puzzle, certainly from a technical point of view, from a technical leadership point of view,” said Stroll.

“He will be leading the team and I think that will have a trickle-down effect through the whole organisation.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India B Vs India C Cricket Match
  2. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI Live Score: Match Delayed Due To Rain In Belfast
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 2 Preview: Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan Set To Shine In Anantapur
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India A Vs India D Match
Football News
  1. GER Vs NED: Coach Julian Nagelsmann Happy With Germany's Development After Euro 2024 Disappointment
  2. Netherlands 2-2 Germany, Nations League: De Ligt Was Subbed Off To Protect Him, Says Ronald Koeman
  3. Emma Hayes' Chelsea Exit: An Opportunity For WSL Rivals, Says Man United Coach Marc Skinner
  4. UEFA Nations League: Pavel Sulc Shines As Czechia Beat Ukraine 3-2 - In Pics
  5. UEFA Nations League: Germany Played Out 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Korea Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Junghoo, Jihun Score As KOR Lead 3-1 In Fourth Quarter
  2. India 8-1 Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Team Dominate Opponents With A Hat-Trick Victory
  3. IND 8-1 MAS, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending Champs Secure Semifinal Spot Mathematically
  4. PM Modi's Letter To Hockey Legend Sreejesh: 'Thank You For Your Tireless Dedication'
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Beat Japan 2-1 To Register First Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 11, 2024
  2. Haryana Polls: Discontent In BJP After 2nd Candidate List Drops Ministers, State Party Chief
  3. From Rahul To Modi - Political Leaders, Their Remarks Abroad And Controversies Back Home
  4. Caste-Based Reservation: Right To Justice Vs Right To Equality
  5. The Marathas' Post-Mandal 'Backward March'
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  2. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
World News
  1. Mexico To Become 1st Country To Allow Election Of Judiciary| All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  2. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  5. Maldives Says Muizzu To Visit India 'Very Soon' After 2 Ministers Who Defamed Modi Resign
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  6. Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn Claims World No. 1 Spot On Technicality Despite Paris Olympics Backlash
  7. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics