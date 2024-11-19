Motorsport

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024: Preview, Live Streaming, Race Timings - All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 where the drivers championship title can be announced - live streaming, race timings and more

In Nevada, the final three races of the 2024 Formula One season is set to begin, with Max Verstappen once again standing firm--just one win away from clinching his title on November 24, Sunday. (More Motorsports News)

Following a spectacular comeback in the Brazilian Grand Prix, where Verstappen surged from P17 to claim victory, he now holds eight wins, 13 podiums, and 393 points and needs only one win to take and unassailable lead. With only three races remaining--Las Vegas, Qatar (including the sprint), and Abu Dhabi--Lando Norris trails in second with 331 points, having secured three Grand Prix wins and 12 podiums.

In the Constructors' Championship, McLaren has taken the lead with 593 points, closely followed by Ferrari with 557, and Red Bull in third with 544 points.

However, McLaren’s position is as rigid as Verstappen’s is. “Following a short period of well-earned and much-needed rest, we spent the brief break working hard on the simulator and diving into the data, ensuring we’re as prepared as we possibly can be going into this critical season-ending triple header,” the team said. “The field remains incredibly competitive, but we have a strong car and a strong team.”

Last year, despite chaos and some driver grumbling the Las Vegas Street Circuit, it was still a thrilling race. Charles Leclerc acted as a thorn in the side of Red Bull's 1-2, finishing between the three-time world champion Max Verstappen (P1) and Sergio Perez in (P3). This time? who knows

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 Race Timings:

Free Practice 1:

Friday, 22 November, 08:00 - 09:00

Free Practice 2:

Friday, 22 November, 11:30 - 12:30

Free Practice 3:

Saturday, 23 November, 08:00 - 09:00

Qualification:

Saturday, 23 November, 11:30 - 12:30

Grand Prix Race:

Sunday, 24 November, 11:30 - 13:30

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming:


F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 will be available to stream live on FanCode app and website in India. The race would not be available to watch on TV in India.

