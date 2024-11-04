Motorsport

Brazilian GP: Max Verstappen Claims Miraculous Win, Nears 4th F1 Championship Title In Row

Pole-sitter Lando Norris could only manage sixth place after a series of errors on the slippery surface in Brazil, and is now 62 points behind Max Verstappen in the standings

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
info_icon

Max Verstappen surged to a remarkable victory at a frenetic Sao Paulo Grand Prix, climbing from 17th on the grid to extend his championship lead over Lando Norris. (More Motorsport News)

Pole-sitter Norris could only manage sixth place after a series of errors on the slippery surface in Brazil, and is now 62 points behind Verstappen in the standings. 

The Dutchman can seal a fourth world title in Las Vegas simply by finishing ahead of Norris, who now needs to take more than 20 points from the final three races. 

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly took the final two podium places to transform Alpine’s season and move the team up from ninth in the constructors’ championship to sixth.

A chaotic, incident-strewn, wet race that involved a red flag, two safety car periods and a series of crashes and incidents, saw the top 10 change throughout the race. 

George Russell, who overtook Norris to take the lead at the first corner, finished fourth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. 

Oscar Piastri helped McLaren improve their lead in the constructor's fight by finishing eighth, with the RB's of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson ending just ahead of Lewis Hamilton to round out the top 10. 

Data Debrief: Mad Max edges closer

Verstappen's triumph earned him his 62nd win in Formula One. It is his first in the competition since the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this year, breaking a 10-race winless streak.

And he sealed the win in some style. It is the sixth time in the competition's history that a driver has climbed at least 16 places to end up winning the race, and the first since Kimi Raikkonen in Japan in 2005 (also 16).

Verstappen also set the fastest lap, his third this year. He now has 33 in his career and brings Red Bull to within one of 100 in the competition. 

He is the first driver in F1 history to win from 10 different positions, surpassing the record he previously shared with Fernando Alonso (nine).

Top 10

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

3. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

4. George Russell (Mercedes)

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

6. Lando Norris (McLaren)

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

8. Yuki Tsunoda (RB)

9. Liam Lawson (RB)

10. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Drivers'

1. Max Verstappen - 393

2. Lando Norris - 331

3. Charles Leclerc - 307

Constructors'

1. McLaren - 593

2. Ferrari - 557

3. Red Bull - 544

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel To Play India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test At MCG
  2. Time Running Out For Senior India Players? A Look At Recent Form Of The Experienced Quartet
  3. IND Vs NZ Test Whitewash: Gautam Gambhir Under Pressure After Flops In Sri Lanka And India
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan: New PAK Captain Mohammad Rizwan Has Eyes On Champions Trophy
  5. IPL Retentions: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful Of Winning Trophy For Fans
Football News
  1. Man United 1-1 Chelsea: Maresca Unhappy With 'Dangerous' Martinez Challenge On Palmer
  2. Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: Van Nistelrooy Yet To Speak To Amorim About Future
  3. Women's Super League: Manchester City Open Three-Point Lead At Top After Palace Win
  4. Motherwell 1-2 Rangers, Scottish League Cup: Standard Set For Clement Ahead Of Old Firm Final
  5. Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Caicedo Denies Van Nistelrooy First Win
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  2. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
  3. Hong Kong Open Final: Diana Shnaider Beats Katie Boulter To Win 4th WTA Title Of 2024
  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Local TMC Leader Beaten To Death In West Bengal's Birbhum
  2. 'Consider Muslim Sentiments': Jamiat Chief To TDP, JD(U) On Waqf Bill
  3. Punjab Bypolls 2024: Bhagwant Mann 'Confident' Of AAP Sweep In Dera Baba Nanak Seat
  4. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  5. Two Sisters Arrested For Attacking Former UP DSP And Family Over Honking Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. North Korea Backs Russia's War In Ukraine; Zelenskyy Calls For Action Against Troops On Front Line
  2. Iran Woman Strips In Apparent Protest; University Says She Had 'Mental Disorder'
  3. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  4. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  5. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 3, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. Virgo November 2024 Horoscope: Get Your Monthly Zodiac Overview
  3. Aquarius November 2024 Horoscope: Dive Into Your Monthly Astrological Predictions
  4. Capricorn November 2024 Horoscope: Find What Your Zodiac Sign Predicts This Month
  5. Pisces November 2024 Horoscope: Look Into Your Monthly Astrological Forecasts
  6. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign