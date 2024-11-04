Brazilian GP: Max Verstappen Claims Miraculous Win, Nears 4th F1 Championship Title In Row

Max Verstappen surged to a remarkable victory at a frenetic Sao Paulo Grand Prix, climbing from 17th on the grid to extend his championship lead over Lando Norris. (More Motorsport News)
Pole-sitter Norris could only manage sixth place after a series of errors on the slippery surface in Brazil, and is now 62 points behind Verstappen in the standings.
The Dutchman can seal a fourth world title in Las Vegas simply by finishing ahead of Norris, who now needs to take more than 20 points from the final three races.
Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly took the final two podium places to transform Alpine’s season and move the team up from ninth in the constructors’ championship to sixth.
A chaotic, incident-strewn, wet race that involved a red flag, two safety car periods and a series of crashes and incidents, saw the top 10 change throughout the race.
George Russell, who overtook Norris to take the lead at the first corner, finished fourth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Oscar Piastri helped McLaren improve their lead in the constructor's fight by finishing eighth, with the RB's of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson ending just ahead of Lewis Hamilton to round out the top 10.
Data Debrief: Mad Max edges closer
Verstappen's triumph earned him his 62nd win in Formula One. It is his first in the competition since the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this year, breaking a 10-race winless streak.
And he sealed the win in some style. It is the sixth time in the competition's history that a driver has climbed at least 16 places to end up winning the race, and the first since Kimi Raikkonen in Japan in 2005 (also 16).
Verstappen also set the fastest lap, his third this year. He now has 33 in his career and brings Red Bull to within one of 100 in the competition.
He is the first driver in F1 history to win from 10 different positions, surpassing the record he previously shared with Fernando Alonso (nine).
Top 10
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
3. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
4. George Russell (Mercedes)
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
6. Lando Norris (McLaren)
7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
8. Yuki Tsunoda (RB)
9. Liam Lawson (RB)
10. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
Drivers'
1. Max Verstappen - 393
2. Lando Norris - 331
3. Charles Leclerc - 307
Constructors'
1. McLaren - 593
2. Ferrari - 557
3. Red Bull - 544