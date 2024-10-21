F1 US Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Claims Dominant Win In Austin As Lando Norris' Title Hopes Dented

Ferrari claimed an impressive one-two finish at the United States Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc dominating to take the win. (More Motorsports News)
Starting from fourth, the Monegasque took advantage of Lando Norris' distraction in his attempt to hold off Max Verstappen, slipping in front to take the lead on the very first corner.
While Carlos Sainz attempted to try and close the gap to his team-mate as he challenged for the win, he did not have enough to force a nervy finish for Leclerc.
That meant all eyes were drawn to the fight for third place, as Verstappen attempted to hold off title rival Norris, though he could only hold out until Turn 12 on lap 52.
The Brit finally got the move around the Red Bull driver, but came off the track to do so, and was handed a five-second penalty, which meant he finished in fourth behind Verstappen.
It means the Dutchman, who won the sprint on Saturday, increases his lead over Norris to 57 points in the drivers' championship with five races to go.
Meanwhile, George Russell had to start from the pit lane after a crash in qualifying but, remarkably, finished sixth – behind Oscar Piastri – the place he was supposed to start from.
But it was a disappointing day for his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who spun out inside the first three laps – on the same corner where Russell crashed in qualifying – and was unable to finish the race.
Data Debrief: All eyes on Ferrari
It was a brilliant race from Leclerc, even if his win became a slight footnote due to Norris and Verstappen's eye-catching battle further back.
This was his eighth win in Formula One, and his third in 2024, his joint-most in a calendar year during his racing career (also three in 2022).
And it was a good day for Ferrari, who achieved the 87th F1 one-two in their history, and their second of 2024 - it is the first time they have achieved two in a single year since 2017.
Top 10
1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
4. Lando Norris (McLaren)
5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
6. George Russell (Mercedes)
7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
8. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
9. Liam Lawson (RB)
10. Franco Colapinto (Williams)
CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
Drivers'
1. Max Verstappen - 354
2. Lando Norris - 297
3. Charles Leclerc - 275
Constructors'
1. McLaren - 544
2. Red Bull - 504
3. Ferrari - 496