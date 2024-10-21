Motorsport

F1 US Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Claims Dominant Win In Austin As Lando Norris' Title Hopes Dented

Verstappen finished third after Norris was given a five-second penalty for leaving the track to pass Verstappen in the final laps

Charles-Leclerc
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins the United States GP
info_icon

Ferrari claimed an impressive one-two finish at the United States Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc dominating to take the win. (More Motorsports News)

Starting from fourth, the Monegasque took advantage of Lando Norris' distraction in his attempt to hold off Max Verstappen, slipping in front to take the lead on the very first corner.

While Carlos Sainz attempted to try and close the gap to his team-mate as he challenged for the win, he did not have enough to force a nervy finish for Leclerc.

That meant all eyes were drawn to the fight for third place, as Verstappen attempted to hold off title rival Norris, though he could only hold out until Turn 12 on lap 52.

The Brit finally got the move around the Red Bull driver, but came off the track to do so, and was handed a five-second penalty, which meant he finished in fourth behind Verstappen.

It means the Dutchman, who won the sprint on Saturday, increases his lead over Norris to 57 points in the drivers' championship with five races to go.

Title rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen - null
F1: Lando Norris Says Red Bull Ride-height Device Could Have Impacted Title Fight With Max Verstappen

BY Stats Perform

Meanwhile, George Russell had to start from the pit lane after a crash in qualifying but, remarkably, finished sixth – behind Oscar Piastri – the place he was supposed to start from.

But it was a disappointing day for his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who spun out inside the first three laps – on the same corner where Russell crashed in qualifying – and was unable to finish the race. 

Data Debrief: All eyes on Ferrari

It was a brilliant race from Leclerc, even if his win became a slight footnote due to Norris and Verstappen's eye-catching battle further back.

This was his eighth win in Formula One, and his third in 2024, his joint-most in a calendar year during his racing career (also three in 2022).

And it was a good day for Ferrari, who achieved the 87th F1 one-two in their history, and their second of 2024 - it is the first time they have achieved two in a single year since 2017. 

Top 10

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

4. Lando Norris (McLaren)

5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

6. George Russell (Mercedes)

7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

8. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

9. Liam Lawson (RB)

10. Franco Colapinto (Williams)

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Drivers'

1. Max Verstappen - 354

2. Lando Norris - 297

3. Charles Leclerc - 275

Constructors'

1. McLaren - 544

2. Red Bull - 504

3. Ferrari - 496

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs WI 1st ODI: Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka Guide Sri Lanka To Victory In Pallekele
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Confirmed Winners
  3. NZ-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final: How White Ferns Pulled Off Title Win - Data Debrief
  4. Afghanistan A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghan Abdalyans Beat Bangla Tigers By 4 Wickets | AFG-165/6 In 19 Overs; BAN-164/4
  5. New Zealand Vs South Africa Final Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup: White Ferns Win Maiden Title With 32-Run Victory Over Proteas
Football News
  1. Atletico 3-1 Leganes, La Liga: Simeone's Side Come From Behind To Maintain Unbeaten Start
  2. Barcelona 5-1 Sevilla, La Liga: Catalans Extend Gap At The Top With Emphatic Win
  3. EFL Championship: Hull City Receive Apology From Referee After Sunderland Defeat
  4. Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Maresca Says Blues 'Deserved Something More'
  5. Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Slot Hails Reds' Fight In 'Hardest Game'
Tennis News
  1. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  2. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  4. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  2. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  5. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lives On Notice: Fear Of Eviction Deepens Social Anxieties
  2. National Conference’s Win A Mandate For Transformation, Not Celebration
  3. Surviving Acid Attack: Stories Of Pain, Perseverance And Happiness
  4. One Nation One Election A Ploy For Self-Coronation
  5. P.C. Sharma (1942-2024): A CBI Director To Remember
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  2. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  3. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  4. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  5. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
World News
  1. The Many Challenges Before Anura Kumara Dissanayake 
  2. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  3. Middle East: Leaked Classified Documents Show Israel's Plan For Iran; Attacks Intensify On Gaza, Beirut
  4. Former Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesia's Eighth President
  5. Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails