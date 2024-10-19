Motorsport

F1: Lando Norris Says Red Bull Ride-height Device Could Have Impacted Title Fight With Max Verstappen

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Red Bull had agreed a plan with the sport's governing body, the FIA, to remove a device that could potentially have been used to adjust the height of the car floor

f1 Lando Norris Max Verstappen
Title rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
info_icon

Lando Norris believes the Formula One drivers' championship battle could shift in his favour after Red Bull were made to alter a controversial ride-height device found in their car. (More Motorsport News)

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Red Bull had agreed a plan with the sport's governing body, the FIA, to remove a device that could potentially have been used to adjust the height of the car floor.

Alterations to cars when in restricted 'parc ferme' conditions between sessions on race weekends are prohibited. 

Red Bull officials insist the device could not be used when the car is fully assembled, with the FIA saying there had been "no indication" of it being used to breach regulations.

However, Norris – who is 52 points behind Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers' championship standings – believes it could have given Red Bull a slight edge.

F1 US Grand Prix. - X/F1
F1 United States Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It's one thing having it on your car, it's another thing how much you exploit it and use it, which we have no idea on," Norris said on Friday.

"If it has been helping them, if they have been utilising it in a way people think they have, maybe it will shift in our direction.

"But, when you talk about things like that, they won't have got several pole positions or wins because of that device.

"I don't think it will change anything in the scheme of things. Maybe at certain qualifying sessions, when it has been split by hundredths or thousandths, you might say, 'okay, maybe this has helped in this direction or that direction.'"

Verstappen and Norris were third and fourth, respectively, in the only practice session ahead of Sunday's United States Grand Prix, with Ferrari dominating.

Carlos Sainz set the pace, 0.021 seconds ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc and 0.253 quicker than Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton was fifth ahead of Mercedes team-mate George Russell despite a high-speed spin early in the session, with qualifying for Saturday's short sprint race taking place later on Friday. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. South Africa-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  2. India A Vs Pakistan A Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Group B Match
  3. New Zealand Edge Out West Indies To Reach Women's T20 World Cup Final - Data Debrief
  4. Kenya Vs Mozambique Live Streaming: When, To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 3
  5. Zimbabwe Vs Seychelles Live Streaming, T20WC Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 2: When, Where To Watch Sikandar Raza Play
Football News
  1. Girona Vs Real Sociedad Preview: Michel's Depleted Side Hoping For Strong Support In La Liga Md10 Battle
  2. Serie A: Antonio Conte Says League Leaders Napoli Still A Work In Progress
  3. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Unbeaten BFC Grab Fourth Win At Fortress Kanteerava
  4. Indian Super League 2024-25: 10-Man Bengaluru FC Beat Punjab FC To Stay Unbeaten
  5. AC Milan Vs Udinese, Serie A: No Player More Important Than Club For Furious Fonseca
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  5. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: Fresh Row Erupts Between CM Stalin And Guv Over Missing Line In State Anthem
  2. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  3. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  4. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
  5. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  2. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  3. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  4. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  5. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3