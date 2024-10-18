F1 United States Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

F1 action returns after almost a month of hiatus with the United States Grand Prix 2024 scheduled for this weekend. (More Motorsports News)
Defending champion Max Verstappen will be under pressure once again with McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri again trying to dislodge the Dutch from the top spot.
Verstappen still leads the driver's standings with Norris just 52 points behind him. In the constructor's standings, the brilliant performances from Norris and Piastri have put McLaren on the top with a lead of 41 points over Red Bull.
With just six races remaining, expect both McLaren and Red Bull alongside their top drivers to go full throttle in Texas at the United States Grand Prix.
Check out the streaming, timings, schedule and other details of the United States Grand Prix below.
United States Grand Prix schedule and IST timings
Friday 18th October 2024
Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00 IST
Saturday 19th October 2024
Sprint qualifying: 03:00 - 03:44 IST
Sprint: 23:30 IST
Sunday 20th October 2024
Qualifying: 03:30 - 04:30 IST
Monday 21st October 2024
Final Race: 00:30 IST
Where to watch F1 United States Grand Prix 2024 in India?
F1 United States GP 2024 will be available to stream live on FanCode app and website in India. The race would not be available to watch on TV.