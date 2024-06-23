Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2024 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix after an intense battle with McLaren's pole sitter Lando Norris, who finished second at the Circuit of Bacelona-Catalunya on June 23, Sunday. (More Motorsport News)
The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton started the race from the second grid and after a long 66 laps journey of ups and downs in the silver single seater, he ended up on the same. The Mercedes star secured the third pole and his teammate George Russell finished fourth.
The Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (the home racer) secured P5 and P6, respectively. The red team saw several moments of optimism after the pitstops with Leclerc once leading Spanish Grand Prix during the 30-40 laps, and Sainz going wheels to wheels with Hamilton. But, at the end of the day, it wasn't a Ferrari day!
This marks the seventh victory for the Dutchman in the 2024 F1 season. Here, in Spain, it was Verstappen's third consecutive win. It is the same place where Max (then 18 years old) won his first Grand Prix back in 2016. His teammate Sergio Perez started the race in P8 and after staying away from points for a better half time, he managed to get back to the eight.
Speaking of the two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who had huge fanbase in the grandstands, he endured a heartbreaking day. The 42-year-old Spanish driver finished the Catalunya circuit in P12.
The point scorers at the Spanish Grand Prix 2024 are as follows:
No crash, no rain, yet so thrilled, the Spanish Grand Prix concluded with yet another rendition of the Dutch National Anthem. It was the 10th round of the F1 2024 season, Up next on the calender is the Austrian Grand Prix scheduled for June 30, Sunday.