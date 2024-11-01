Motorsport

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Preview, Race Timings, When, Where To Watch Sao Paulo Race

The Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 will be Lewis Hamilton's last race in Sao Paulo with team Mercedes AMG Petronas and Carlos Sainz's last with Scuderia Ferrari

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
brazilian-grand-prix-2025-f1-x
Autódromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sau Paolo. Photo: X | F1
info_icon

It's that time of year when Formula One pays tribute to the legendary Ayrton Senna! The Brazilian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton's second home race, is finally here. The weekend of November 1 to 3, promises thrills and memories as action unfolds at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo. (More Motorsport News)

As always, the seven-time world champion has plans this time too for the favourite Sao Paulo race. He will get behind the wheel of Ayrton Senna's 1990 McLaren F1 car honoring the legacy of the great as the racing world marks 30 years since Senna's tragic passing at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

As the championship battle heats up, McLaren currently lead the Constructors' standings with 566 points, closely followed by Ferrari at 537 and Red Bull at 512. In the Drivers' Championship, despite Max Verstappen's seven wins, he holds just a 47-point lead over Lando Norris.

Adding to the emotional atmosphere, fans of Ferrari and Mercedes both are feeling sentimental -- this will be Lewis Hamilton's last race in Sao Paulo with team Mercedes and Carlos Sainz's last with Ferrari.

Last weekend, Carlos Sainz clinched a hard-fought victory at the Mexican Grand Prix--a win he sought with Ferrari before departing from the team at the end of the F1 2024 season. Next year, he is set to join Williams.

Despite this win, he remains out of title contention. Still in the race for the driver's championship are Verstappen, Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Oscar Piastri.

Last year, Verstappen on the Brazilian Grand Prix, while 2022 marked George Russell's first-ever win. Hamilton last claimed victory in 2021.

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 Race Timings:

November 1, Friday

Free practice - 120:00 - 21:00

Sprint qualifying - 00:00 - 00:44

November 2, Saturday

Sprintrace - 19:30 - 20:30

Qualification - 23:30 - 00:30

November 3, Sunday

Race - 22:30 - 00:30

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming:

F1 Brazilian GP 2024 will be available to stream live on FanCode app and website in India. The race would not be available to watch on TV.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Forward To
  2. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Prediction, Head To Head, Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  3. IPL 2025 Retentions: Who Said What Ahead Of Auction - Reactions, Insights From Players And Coaches
  4. IPL 2025: Ten High-Profile Players Not Retained, Heading For Mega Auction
  5. WI Vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Score: West Indies Bowling First Against Livingstone-led England
Football News
  1. Women's Super League Matchday 6 Predictions: Skinner To Win 100th Man Utd Game, Chelsea To Stay Perfect
  2. Bayer Leverkusen Vs Stuttgart Preview: Xabi Alonso Calls For Defensive Improvement
  3. Liverpool Vs Brighton Preview: Key Players And Prediction For LIV v BHA Premier League Match
  4. Ruben Amorim Going To Man United? Things To Get Clearer After Sporting CP's Next Match
  5. Tottenham Vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme Exists Only On Paper: Delhi Health Minister
  2. ‘Black Day’: Valley-Based Parties Skip J&K Union Territory Foundation Day Event
  3. Diwali Marks Thaw In India-China Ties As Armies Exchange Sweets Along LAC | Details
  4. The Silent Cost Of Celebrating Diwali With Fireworks
  5. PM Modi On National Unity Day: 'One Nation, One Election', 'Urban Naxals', 'Article 370 Buried' | Top Quotes
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire
  2. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
  3. Spain: Devastating Flash Flood Kills 95 People; Worst Disaster In Recent Times
  4. North Korea Confirms It Tested New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
  5. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know