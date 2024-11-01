F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Preview, Race Timings, When, Where To Watch Sao Paulo Race

It's that time of year when Formula One pays tribute to the legendary Ayrton Senna! The Brazilian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton's second home race, is finally here. The weekend of November 1 to 3, promises thrills and memories as action unfolds at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo. (More Motorsport News)
As always, the seven-time world champion has plans this time too for the favourite Sao Paulo race. He will get behind the wheel of Ayrton Senna's 1990 McLaren F1 car honoring the legacy of the great as the racing world marks 30 years since Senna's tragic passing at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.
As the championship battle heats up, McLaren currently lead the Constructors' standings with 566 points, closely followed by Ferrari at 537 and Red Bull at 512. In the Drivers' Championship, despite Max Verstappen's seven wins, he holds just a 47-point lead over Lando Norris.
Adding to the emotional atmosphere, fans of Ferrari and Mercedes both are feeling sentimental -- this will be Lewis Hamilton's last race in Sao Paulo with team Mercedes and Carlos Sainz's last with Ferrari.
Last weekend, Carlos Sainz clinched a hard-fought victory at the Mexican Grand Prix--a win he sought with Ferrari before departing from the team at the end of the F1 2024 season. Next year, he is set to join Williams.
Despite this win, he remains out of title contention. Still in the race for the driver's championship are Verstappen, Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Oscar Piastri.
Last year, Verstappen on the Brazilian Grand Prix, while 2022 marked George Russell's first-ever win. Hamilton last claimed victory in 2021.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 Race Timings:
November 1, Friday
Free practice - 120:00 - 21:00
Sprint qualifying - 00:00 - 00:44
November 2, Saturday
Sprintrace - 19:30 - 20:30
Qualification - 23:30 - 00:30
November 3, Sunday
Race - 22:30 - 00:30
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming:
F1 Brazilian GP 2024 will be available to stream live on FanCode app and website in India. The race would not be available to watch on TV.