Emilia Romagna GP LIVE Streaming: When, Where To watch Emola GP In India? Race Timings and Schedule

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is set to return after bad weather and flooding forced the race to be cancelled last year. (More Motorsport News)
The race marks the beginning of the European season of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship as we head into the seventh round.
Weather is again expected to play a part but it would not be as bad as last year.
The action at the historic circuit begins on May 17 with first and second practice followed by the final practice and qualifying on Saturday, May 18.
The main event, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix itself, is set to take place on Sunday, May 19.
Despite finishing behind winner McLaren's Lando Norris at the Miami GP, Max Verstappen continues to lead the driver's standings. Behind him stands his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
Verstappen will again start as a big favourite despite Norris' recent form.
Red Bull also leads the race for constructors' title while Ferrari and McLaren are second and third respectively.
Here is your guide to the timings, schedule and the live streaming details of the Emilia Romagna GP in India.
Emilia Romagna GP Race Timings
Friday 17th May 2024
Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 18th May 2024
Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Sunday 19th May 2024
Race: 18:30 IST
Emilia Romagna GP Live Streaming In India
In India, the 2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP will be available to stream live on the FanCode app and F1 TV Pro.
F1TV Pro will also require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and an immersive track map.
Unfortunately, there will be no live terrestrial telecast of F1 races in India this season.
Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 F1 races across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.