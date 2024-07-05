British Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch Formula 1 Race

It is time for the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's home race. It is time for the British Grand Prix! The 12th round of the Formula 1 2024 season will unfold on the weekend of July 7. Starting Friday, the drivers will begin the free practice sessions at the Silverstone Circuit. (More Motorsport News)
Last weekend, Mercedes celebrated their first victory of the F1 2024 season with not Hamilton (he finished fourth), but the 26-year-old George Russell winning the Austrian Grand Prix. This weekend, it should be Lewis for the win for it is where he ruled for a decade. He is known as the king of Silverstone in his fandom.
Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most wins by any Formula 1 driver in history, with eight victories at the British Grand Prix. Last time, the Red Bull Star Max Verstappen won the race. Back in 2022, the Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz won at Silverstone claiming his first Grand Prix win and before that it was the seven-time world champion who won back-to-back in 2021, 2020, 2019 in front of home crowd.
Speaking of this season, after two winless years there is hope for the Mercedes superstar. He secured his first podium of the year in Spain two weeks ago. And, a new chassis, and new gearbox casing of the W15 seems to give tough competition to the rivals Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren.
F1 British Grand Prix 2024 Race Timings:
July 5, Friday 2024
Free Practice 1 - 17:00 IST
Free Practice 2 - 20:30 IST
July 6, Saturday 2024
Free Practice 3 - 16:00 IST
Qualifying - 19:30 IST
July 7, Sunday 2024
Race - 19:30 IST
Where to watch F1 British Grand Prix 2024?
In India the Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2024 race will be available to live stream on the FanCode App and website.
Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.
The race will also be streamed live on the official F1TV website and app. However, this will require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and a track map as well.